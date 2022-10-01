As I travelled this country this past summer and pulled on some family history threads, I went further and further back into early American history and deeper into questions about both my family and our American past. The most fascinating thread was the one that led to a 4-great-grandfather Jordan Post (1744-1829) and his wife Abigail Loomis Post (1745-1820). They were buried in Oakville, Ontario, but Jordan Post was born in Connecticut. In fact, the Post family line went back to Stephen Post, who came to Massachusetts Bay in 1634 before arriving in Connecticut in 1636.

But what brought Jordan Post to Canada? I first assumed that he was a Tory — or at least a British sympathizer. Yet, one account I found explicitly stated that Jordan Post was not a loyalist. And he named one of his children George Washington Post, not an act of a British sympathizer. It seems that when he moved to Canada, he operated a number of early taverns, moving to Ontario with his adult children around 1803-1805.

