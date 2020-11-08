I write this column on Election Day itself, so I do not know the outcome of our election. And there is a real possibility that when you read this, we still may not know the outcome.
But we know that this election has highlighted our national divide perhaps more so than any other election in my lifetime. Whatever the result, some of us will have great relief and excitement, and some of us will have great resentment and anger.
And we as a gathered people of God reflect that division among us. So how do we as a church respond?
Many will say simply, “God is in control,” as if that is enough. But that response does not work.
If your political party won, saying “God is in control” religiously justifies your position. Then, saying “God is in control” means you can act as if all that happens has a divine stamp of approval. In the end, it becomes idolatry because your political agenda has shaped your God instead of God shaping your political agenda.
If your political party lost, saying “God is in control” fatalistically gives in to the present circumstances. Then, saying “God is in control” removes our personal responsibility instead of asking about how we are called to participate in God’s future.
The deeper issue about saying “God is in control” takes place when we consider catastrophes and tyrannies. Was God in control when Hitler and Nazi Germany killed six million Jews? Was God in control when apartheid ruled South Africa? Was God in control when any of the mass shootings happened in our country? Was God in control when African-American lives were lost whether lynched during Jim Crow or with any of the shootings or deaths that have taken place recently, whether it be George Floyd or Breona Taylor or the most recent example of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia? Was God in control when Matthew Shepard was beaten and killed because he was gay?
To our present political environment and to all these questions, I believe that our simple response as a church is this:
God is NOT in control, but God is present.
God does not cause these results, but God can be seen in the midst of them.
God is seen when people rise up and stand for justice, love and peace, whether through mass protests, the written or spoken word, or the ballot box, living out the words of the prophet Amos, “let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.” (Amos 5:24)
God is seen when people rise up and stand with the marginalized and oppressed, knowing that they are living out the words of Jesus, “just as you did it to one of the least of these, you did it to me.” (Matthew 25:40)
God is seen when we as the church seek reconciliation, when we strive not for division but for a unity that is only found in the love of God.
God is seen and will be seen when you and I do not sit back in either relief or despair at what these election results will hold. God is seen and will be seen when we seek to discern how God calls us in this moment and in every moment. God is seen and will be seen when the people of God take on their responsibility as the people of God and work toward the future to which God calls us, seeking to live always according to the example of Jesus who leads the way.
