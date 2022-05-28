A week ago our son Christopher graduated from high school. He is 22 years old and has autism. Because of his social limitations, he did not go through the large graduation service. Instead, Union Grove High School had a special service for him in their resource center. His teachers and classmates were all there. The principal was there, presenting him his diploma. A member of the school board was present. Christopher helped write a speech, thanking all those who had helped him along the way. A video was done, showing Christopher over his years in high school. We had cake and refreshments.
And with that ceremony I had a glimpse of what the Kingdom of God looks like as all are celebrated for who they are and who they can be.
On May 9, Elizabeth Bonker delivered the valedictorian speech at Rollins College in Florida. Elizabeth has non-speaking autism and can communicate only through typing with a text-to-speech application. In that speech, she urged her classmates: “God gave you a voice. Use it. And no, the irony of a non-speaking autistic encouraging you to use your voice is not lost on me. Because if you can see the worth in me, then you can see the worth in everyone you meet.”
And with those words Elizabeth showed the world that we are called to value each person just as they are. She showed us that we are called to see each person as a dwelling place of God with gifts to share and whose voices are necessary.
And just last weekend — only a day or so after Christopher graduated — another high school graduation happened at the Pine View School in Florida. Zander Moricz, the senior class president, gave the graduation speech but was told that his microphone would be cut off if he mentioned his activism for LGBTQ rights and his involvement in the lawsuit against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.
Instead, he spoke to everyone of what he termed his defining characteristic — his curly hair. He then proceeded to speak about his sexual identity without ever once saying the words: “I used to hate my curls. I spent mornings and nights embarrassed of them, trying desperately to straighten this part of who I am — but the daily damage of trying to fix myself became too much to endure …. So, while having curly hair in Florida is difficult— due to the humidity — I decided to be proud of who I was and started coming to school as my authentic self.”
We have come so far in accepting all of different abilities, like Christopher and Elizabeth, as the gifts of God that they are. But there are times I become discouraged that a young man like Zander has to hide behind euphemisms in order to claim his own God-given uniqueness.
Yet, I also praise God that God is raising up courageous voices like Elizabeth and Zander to remind us that we are all created in God’s image.
I praise God that there are communities like Union Grove High School, Rollins College, and Pine View School who can support and encourage the youth to celebrate who they are and who they are called to be.
In Isaiah we get a glimpse of God’s intentions for the world when we read, “The wolf shall live with the lamb, the leopard shall lie down with the kid, the calf and the lion and the fatling together, and a little child shall lead them.” (Isaiah 11:6)
After witnessing these three graduations, I see Christopher, Elizabeth, and Zander as leading the way for all of us. May we have the courage to follow their lead and listen to their voices.
