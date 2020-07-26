As these days, weeks, and months progress during this pandemic and the struggle for racial justice, I find my faith on a rollercoaster. Sometimes I am angry. Sometimes I am full of hope. Sometimes I despair. Sometimes I feel the presence of God so powerfully. Sometimes I wonder where God is.
During these emotional ups and downs, the psalms are an incredible source of comfort. In these songs and prayers of the people, we find honest expressions of who we are before God. Sometimes we are angry. Sometimes we are joyful. Sometimes we are full of hope. Sometimes we are full of despair. Sometimes the love of God overwhelms us. Sometimes we feel that God has abandoned us. Sometimes we are a mixture of all these emotions and circumstances.
As just one example, read over and meditate upon Psalm 85. Near the beginning of the psalm, we hear the psalmist’s despair and anguish: “Will you be angry with us forever? Will you prolong your anger to all generations? Will you not revive us again, so that your people may rejoice in you?” (85:4-5) He feels that God has abandoned the people and wonders whether God’s love or blessings will ever return. Is not that what we are feeling with this crisis? Will we ever gather again? Will life ever be the same again?
Yet, the psalmist in faith waits and hopes for God: “Let me hear what God the LORD will speak, for he will speak peace to his people, to his faithful, to those who turn to him in their hearts.” (85:8) He will wait in faith for God. Though feeling abandoned and in despair, he believes that God will restore him and revive him and the people. Somehow we have to find that same faith to believe that God will restore and revive us, even if we do not see yet how.
And what does he find? “Steadfast love and faithfulness will meet; righteousness and peace will kiss each other. Faithfulness will spring up from the ground, and righteousness will look down from the sky. (85:10-11) Love and faithfulness meeting, justice and peace kissing, faithfulness blooming, justice raining down. It is as if the psalmist looked around and saw within these bodies and within nature what God’s love could look like.
Look over there. Do you see that couple embracing? Do you see their passion? Can I embrace God’s love and faithfulness, God’s justice and peace in the same way?
And look around you. Do you see the flowers blooming on the ground and in the trees? Do you see the sun shining through the clouds? Can I picture faith blooming in the same way in me? Can I see justice poking through the clouds around me?
And then pay attention. Do you see how people are reaching out to one another, even when they are physically distancing? Do you see how people of all races are coming together to cry for racial justice in this country and how those changes are happening?
When I go through times of despair and anger and abandonment, Psalm 85 calls me to look for and wait upon God. The psalm invites me to look around and see the many ways that God’s love and grace are shown. And then the psalm invites me to join along.
This past week we lost an amazing voice and witness in Rep. John Lewis. His life and legacy witnessed to a hopeful optimism that Psalm 85 shared. He did not let despair or injustice deter him from the hope that a better day would come: “Do not get lost in a sea of despair. Be hopeful, be optimistic. Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month or a year, it is the struggle of a lifetime. Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.” Empowered by the witness of John Lewis and the words of Psalm 85, let us continue the struggle and keep our hope and faith in God who will bring a new day to pass.
