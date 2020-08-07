My favorite passage in all of Scripture – the one I want to make certain is read at my funeral – is Romans 8:31-39. It is the height of Paul’s language, enthusiastically proclaiming that nothing will separate us from the love of Christ. Paul’s words are so powerful and so inspiring that I would encourage you to read and pray the words daily. Perhaps you can even memorize these verses. Make these words a part of your life.
That being said, Paul’s tone significantly changes in the verses that immediately follow that pronouncement. As Romans 9 opens, Paul declares his anguish over his own people, the Jews. Does their rejection of Jesus mean that God has forgotten the promise to them? More importantly, does their rejection undermine Paul’s pronouncement that nothing will separate us from the love of Christ?
What follows with this opening anguish is Paul’s argument in Romans 9-11 about what will happen with the Jews, since so many of them rejected Jesus. Paul is convinced that God will never give up on the Jewish people, even if many have pushed away from Jesus whom God sent. Paul is convinced of this because he has witnessed how the rejection of the Jews opened the door for the Gentiles to embrace the message of God’s love in Jesus.
Paul’s conclusion in Romans 11 is that the rejection of Israel is PARTIAL – not all Jews have rejected Jesus (11:1-10), TEMPORARY – it will happen only until the full number of Gentiles comes in (11:11-27), and SERVES A DEEPER, GREATER PURPOSE – the rejection of Israel means the salvation of the Gentiles (11:28-36). In the end, Paul is convinced that all Israel will be saved because it is about God’s doing and not ours. In other words, if nothing separates us from the love of Christ, then Israel must be saved in the end!
Seen in one way, Paul’s struggle for his people challenges us with how we perceive other people, especially those who believe differently than us. When have you questioned whether God’s love was only for a certain group? Guided by his conviction of the unconditional, inseparable love of God in Jesus, Paul emphasizes that there is NO ONE, NO GROUP, NO PERSON, that is outside of God’s all-encompassing love. Can we approach all people, regardless of race, class, sexual orientation, gender identity, political party, nationality, or religion, with that same love that God shows? Can we tear down that which divides us and see the love of God that unites us?
Yet, seen in another way, Paul’s answer for his people perhaps also provides us a guide for how we can approach our present struggles. Just consider for a moment the two major issues we face right now – the pandemic and the struggle for racial justice – in light of the principles of Romans 11. Can we see them as partial and temporary, as stepping stones to something greater? Can we see them as serving a deeper, greater purpose? The pandemic has the potential to make us a more caring people. It has the potential to slow down the pace of our world and our lives. Have we sought those lessons within our lives? The struggle for racial justice has the potential to reveal the ways we have participated in the systemic racism of our country and to transform us to change our attitudes, behaviors, and ways. Have we sought to live out those transformative ways within our own daily routines?
As we continue to seek what it means to be church in these coming months, let us continue to be guided by the love of God in Jesus from which nothing will separate us. May that love guide us into the pain and struggle of our present time, working together to be God’s people.
