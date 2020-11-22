What is greatness?
We are a country obsessed with greatness. We throw around political slogans, seeking some mythical time when we were great or some standard we need to achieve for greatness.
Of course, our rose-colored glasses have blinded us to the reality that the “good old days” were not always so good. As a farmer I knew used to say, “The only thing good about the good old days was that we were younger.”
But what concerns me about this nostalgic search for greatness is that the past time we seek was only good for some. Ask African-Americans, who were dealing with Jim Crow, lynchings and segregation. Was America great for them? Ask the LGBTQ community, who hid in the closet, told by the church and society that they should be ashamed of themselves and facing violent responses if they were open. Was America great for them? Ask the migrant workers, who then and now still work under oppressive conditions. Was or is America great for them? Ask women who were bound by gender stereotypes and roles. Was America great for them?
In our longing for a time that was great, we discover that the ones who benefitted were those who possessed the power and control and wealth. The longing for some past greatness emanates from those unwilling to share that control with the increasing majority who wish to share in the greatness that is already present.
So, what is greatness?
For those of who follow Jesus, we look to his words and actions and what they say about greatness and how we are called to live.
When Jesus gathered with his disciples the night he was arrested, he got up from the table, took off his robe and washed the feet of the disciples – the role of a servant. After he finished, he turned to them and said, “Do you know what I have done to you? You call me Teacher and Lord – and you are right, for that is what I am. So if I, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also ought to wash one another’s feet. For I have set you an example, that you also should do as I have done to you.” (John 13:12-15)
Jesus tells us that greatness is found when we serve others, when we do not think ourselves as better than others, when we help and care for others. Jesus showed that to us when he took on the lowest position among them and cared for their dirty feet.
Consider what that means for us, who are called to follow in the way of Jesus.
Being great means that there is no group or class or people that is beneath us. If you dismiss anyone because they are African-American, Hispanic, gay, lesbian, transgendered, immigrant, Muslim, Hindu, Jewish, atheist – any division or distinction – then you are not great in the eyes of God.
Being great means that we “get our hands dirty,” doing whatever it takes to care for one another. If you think life is about accumulating only for yourself, you are not great in the eyes of God. If you think like is about having control or power over people, you are not great in the eyes of God. If you think that a simple measure that cares for others – like wearing a mask in a pandemic – is somehow an infringement of your rights, you are not great in the eyes of God.
When Jesus tells the story about the king who divides the nations like sheep and goats, he tells them that the king is found in the hungry, the sick, the imprisoned, and the stranger: “just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me.” (Matthew 25:40) If we want to know where God dwells, we then look to and serve the ones who are in need around us.
Following in the way of Jesus, let us then lay aside this destructive desire for some supposed history of greatness. Let us follow in the way of Jesus and seek the greatness of God as we serve and love one another.
Only then will we truly know what greatness is all about.
