As we recognize the 20th anniversary of the attacks on 9/11/2001, I want to share again a story I wrote five years ago.
“My cousin Dennis works at the South Tower,” Bobby with dread said to his wife Mary Lou when they first heard about the plane crashes on Sept. 11. Bobby’s worst fears were imagined as Dennis died in the terrorist attacks on that day. He left behind his wife and 6-month-old daughter.
Every year on Sept. 11, Bobby re-lives that day, all the grief, the loss, and, yes, the hatred. Bobby has told me that co-workers leave him alone, especially in the time between the plane crashes and the towers falling. Every year his family posts a sign in their front yard: “We will always remember.” Their son, born nine months after those tragic events, has the middle name of Dennis to remember Bobby’s cousin.
Bobby knew that that Sunday would be hard, not just because it was the 15th anniversary of 9/11, but also because I had invited Imam Mohammad Islam and members of Masjid At-Taqwa to join us during our education hour. Bobby knew that their presence made his pain and grief even more apparent.
What Bobby did not know was that Imam Mohammad had contacted me the day before to ask whether he could bring more members with him: men and women, along with their children. The imam thought there would be 25-30. We accepted. The number was over 40. When they walked into our fellowship hall, they out-numbered our members.
When Bobby walked in, he made the choice to sit at the table of members of the masjid. He talked with them. He got to know them. Together we listened to Imam Mohammad, who thanked us for welcoming the community into our church as neighbors. The imam opened with the words of Mark 12:
“One of the scribes … asked [Jesus], ‘Which commandment is the first of all?’ Jesus answered, ‘The first is, “Hear, O Israel: the Lord our God, the Lord is one; you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind, and with all your strength.” The second is this, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” There is no other commandment greater than these.’” (Mark 12:28-31)
The imam spoke of how the events of 9/11 affected all of us, how he watched horrified as the events took place from the restaurant he owned in Stone Mountain. He talked about how these actions do not represent Islam, which declares in the Koran:
On that account: We ordained for the Children of Israel that if any one slew a person — unless it be for murder … — it would be as if he slew the whole people: and if any one saved a life, it would be as if he saved the life of the whole people. (5:32)
As the imam shared with us and as we visited with their community, we all got to see them as human beings, as children of God, who seek to follow God in their lives as surely as we seek to follow God in our own. The women asked some of our women to show them our worship space. Conversations happened throughout the room. They gave us flowers.
Bobby had to leave early as he was ushering the late service. But with tears in his eyes, he thanked me for having the masjid visit with us, how it helped him to move on. He told me later that the pain and grief of 9/11 will never go away; the loss of Dennis will always remain. At the same time, he cannot hold on to hatred, because the terrorists of 9/11 no more represent Islam than the Ku Klux Klan represent Christianity. Muslims throughout the world – and the Muslims of Masjid At-Taqwa – condemn terrorism just as much as we do. And Bobby knew in a living sense how he could not allow the events from 15 years ago to define an entire group of people, an entire faith.
For a moment before worship began, Bobby was not in back ushering. He had gone back to the imam and his community to thank them for coming, for being here, for being our neighbors.
Tears were still present, but some healing happened. A bridge was built. My hope and prayer is that it was not the last but only the first of many more to come.
