She felt alone. Unworthy. Unloved. Twelve years she lived with this secret. Twelve years she had been closeted. For if anyone knew, if anyone dared to approach her, they would be unclean as the Law declared.
She had sought help, sought a cure, but there was nothing anyone could do for her bleeding condition. She had spent all she had, and she was only worse. And because of her bleeding, the Law was clear: she and all that she touched were unclean (Leviticus 15:25-27). So here she was. Unclean for 12 years. Excluded from the community for 12 years. Isolated for 12 years.
But then word spread that one sent from God had arrived. Stories were told of healing and wholeness. But how could she approach him? How could she ask when her question would make known her presence to the crowd, to him, making them all unclean?
Hidden in the crowd, she held on to a wild hope that if she could come behind him and just reach out and touch his clothes, then maybe, just maybe, she would be healed.
And she did. And the bleeding stopped. She was whole.
But he stopped as well. “Who touched my clothes?”
Fear and shame overwhelmed her. What had she done? Had she made them all unclean? Would they shun her even further? Would this man in whom she put her trust reject her for her desperate act?
Yet, by the same faith that drove her to reach out her hand, she stepped forward, ready to face rejection again.
And the words she heard lifted her up: “Daughter, your faith has made you well; go in peace, and be healed of your disease.” Those words set her free from more than the bleeding. Those words set her free from her shame. They restored her to the community. In those words, the woman heard a message that another friend of this man would hear years later: “What God has made clean, you must not call profane.” (Acts 10:16)
She was not unclean. She was a child of God. She was not unworthy or unloved. She was a child of God. She was not alone. God was with her, and God restored her. No secret and no closet would hold her back any longer.
And now two millennia later, we need to hear these words again.
For we as the church have been guilty of excluding others from the community, declaring them as unclean and unworthy of God’s love. In shame too many have hidden themselves, closeted themselves, from being the children of God that they are, fearing the rejection that they hear preached from the pulpits and shown in the pews.
And when we practice such exclusion and judgment, when our words and actions keep people in the closet, we show that we have not understood the grace and mercy of God.
Yet, my LGBTQ friends are still reaching out and claiming God’s love for their own. They in pride see their worth in God’s eyes and have learned to not wait on the rest of us to let them know they are accepted. Many are waiting to see our response.
And when we embrace the grace that God has always shown, we will discover that the ones who need to be set free are we ourselves. In grace, may we be set free from our judgment. May we be set free from our exclusion. May we be set free to see all of God’s people as clean, loved, and made whole. Even ourselves.
