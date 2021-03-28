It is perhaps the oddest detail that most of us miss when he hear about the crucifixion of Jesus. It only happens in Mark, and we hear about it when Jesus is arrested: “All of them deserted him and fled. A certain young man was following him, wearing nothing but a linen cloth. They caught hold of him, but he left the linen cloth and ran off naked.” (Mark 14:50-52)
Who is this naked young man? What is he doing there in the garden? And why does Mark even bother telling us about this incident?
Some have speculated that perhaps this was the gospel writer himself, letting us know that he was there, that he was an eyewitness to the events that occurred. While that is a nice thought, I would think that he might want to paint a more flattering portrait of himself than as a naked man fleeing the scene!
Perhaps the gospel writer uses the naked man as an illustration of Amos 2:16: “And those who are stout of heart among the mighty shall flee away naked on that day.” In other words, the day of the Lord has come, and it causes even those who follow closely to flee away in fear.
Or perhaps we simply have an illustration of who we are or who we become when faced with the passion of Jesus, the cross of Jesus. As we enter into the suffering of Jesus, all our pretensions at greatness are stripped away. As we face the cross of Jesus, all our justifications, all of our boasting, all of our feelings of greatness, fall away. We are left naked and vulnerable, and we see ourselves for the weak people that we are. And we run, we flee, we hide, because we cannot face the people God reveals us to be.
But the story does not end there. For though we do not see Jesus at the end of Mark’s gospel, we do see a “young man” – the same young man? – when the women enter the tomb: “As they entered the tomb, they saw a young man, dressed in a white robe, sitting on the right side; and they were alarmed. But he said to them, ‘Do not be alarmed; you are looking for Jesus of Nazareth, who was crucified. He has been raised; he is not here.” (Mark 16:5-6)
The nakedness is gone. The linen cloth has been replaced by a white robe. The fleeing has now become a dwelling at the death and at the resurrection.
So we, too, as we come face-to-face with the death of Jesus, we face our vulnerability and our shame. But only as we encounter ourselves as we are will we encounter the new life that God offers through Jesus. As Paul puts it, “Therefore we have been buried with him by baptism into death, so that, just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, so we too might walk in newness of life.” (Romans 6:4)
So, as we approach Holy Week again, come to the cross. Come as you are – naked, vulnerable, fleeing though you may be. See the one who leads you through suffering, leads you through death. For only as you do will you encounter the one who also leads you into a newness of life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.