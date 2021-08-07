Christopher started out the program, leading everyone in a song from Veggie Tales. Yet, after the applause died down, he was in and out of being upset for much of the rest of the show.
Kathryn told jokes through her computer. She could not stop laughing much of the time before her eyes and fingers could touch the keypad for the next one.
Her brother Alan sat in his wheelchair and spun a string, and we then saw a video of how he did the same with a fish he caught.
And James played the guitar and sang, accompanied by two others, loudly and searching for the key. As he played two familiar hymns, everyone else joined in. Keto, in a wheelchair next to me, lifted up his hands and voice to the hymn, “I Surrender All.”
And as I sat and took it all in, I was reminded why this special needs family camp is so important to me. I need it primarily because it provides a place where our family can find rest and support and understanding, even when our son (Christopher) gets upset at a talent show for reasons known only to him.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
But I also need it, because this camp reminds me of what the Kingdom of God is supposed to be about.
The theme verse for the week was from Psalm 139:14, “I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; that I know very well.” We spoke of how God “fearfully” made us – carefully created us, like a painter with the canvas or a construction worker with his project. We spoke of how God “wonderfully” made us – saw this creation and declared it all as very good.
And when I looked at all those faces and heard all those voices at the talent show, I again realized that my standards of perfection and wholeness are not God’s. God fearfully and wonderfully made each and every individual at that talent show. They are whole, even if we see them as broken. They are perfect, even if we see them as imperfect.
Their voices, their smiles, their laughter, their tears, their cries, all form a chorus of praise lifted up to the heavens. They are a glimpse of what the Kingdom of God was meant to be and what it will be.
And if I can grasp that glimpse at that talent show, maybe I can see it in the people around me at church. Maybe I can see that glimpse in my neighborhood or workplace or family. Maybe I can see that glimpse in myself.
I am fearfully and wonderfully made. So are you. So are we all.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.