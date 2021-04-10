Thomas gets a bad rap. Think about it. Whenever you hear about the disciple Thomas, what do you call him? “Doubting Thomas,” as if his doubts or his questions are what defined him as a person.
But consider what Thomas had experienced. The one he loved and followed had been betrayed, arrested and crucified. Thomas with the other disciples witnessed Jesus’ excruciating death on a cross. How would you respond if someone told you that they had seen him alive? Of course, he did not believe them. Of course, he wanted physical evidence that he was alive. I would have done the same thing.
More than that, Jesus never ridiculed or condemned Thomas for having these questions and wanting this proof. Rather, Jesus comes to Thomas. Jesus meets Thomas where Thomas is at. He shows Thomas his wounds. He invites Thomas to place his fingers and hand where the nails and spear had gone. He leads Thomas into a deeper journey of faith.
Scripture tells us that Thomas is called “the Twin,” though we are never told who his twin might be. Maybe Scripture is silent on this matter, because Scripture wants us to see ourselves as the twin of Thomas. We — like Thomas — have these questions. We — like Thomas — have these doubts. And when we express these doubts – even when we yell and shake our fists at God with these questions – Jesus comes to us. Jesus reveals himself again to us in his woundedness and in ours.
There is a painting by the 16th century artist Caravaggio about Jesus and Thomas that fascinates me. It shows the risen Jesus revealing himself to Thomas by guiding Thomas’s finger into the wound on Jesus’ side.
Such a picture unsettles our modern sensibilities. We want to think of the risen Jesus as whole and perfect – at least according to our own standards of “whole” and “perfect.” Yet, here is Jesus encouraging Thomas to place his finger in his hands and side. With Caravaggio, Jesus even guides the hand of Thomas there.
Perhaps the picture unsettles us because we do not want to see the wounds of Jesus or our own. Yet, Jesus is known, wounds and all. Wholeness and perfection in God’s eyes can only be known when we come to God, wounds and all.
That is a powerful message of the Easter story. God’s strength is known in weakness. God’s wholeness appears as brokenness to us. God’s victory is made known in all the losers in the world.
So, when we choose with whom to stand, this risen Jesus invites us over to himself with all the rejected, despised outsiders of the world. And when we are tempted to hide our problems and struggles and pains, the risen Jesus invites us to be with him and know that our wholeness comes through those struggles as they shape us into who God wants us to become. And when we think that we need to push aside our questions and pretend that we have no doubts, this risen Jesus invites our questions, meets us where we are at, and leads us to a deeper faith.
Thank you, Thomas. Thank you, Jesus.
