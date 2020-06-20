As I have reflected before, I grew up in the country in the central coastal area of California. When I was in high school, I drove 15 miles to school, going by vineyards and fields of broccoli, cauliflower and lettuce. I could tell you about the condition of migrant workers, because I drove by them every single day.
And yet, I can tell you nothing about their conditions, because I ignored them, keeping my eyes on the road and my ears to the radio.
As I grew older and learned about how migrant workers lived, I have reflected about that drive. Because of that, I have vowed that I would open my eyes and see the people around me. I have vowed that to the best of my ability I would no longer ignore people we cast away. And I pray for God’s grace and forgiveness for the times I still fall back into ignorance.
As we face the news of the shootings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Rayshard Brooks — African-American lives cut far too short — that journey has led me to reach out to my African-American brothers and sisters and ask what can I do or how can I listen so that justice and equality might truly reign.
So with my associate pastor Nyahaley Labor we have started a conversation with my pastoral colleague Trujuan Humphries that we broadcast each week.
Well, I call it a conversation, but to be honest, it is more them talking and me listening. I listen to their tears. I listen to their fears. I listen to their anger. I listen to their outrage. I listen to their experience of what it means to them to be black in America and what it means to raise black sons and daughters.
I listen, because for far too long we white folk have done all the talking. And if we are to move beyond these times and create a nation and world where “justice will roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream” (Amos 5:24), we will only do so by listening to the pain and no longer ignore it.
Because here is the reality: while our nation has been outraged by the death of George Floyd, African-Americans have been facing this situation for far too long. Will Smith perhaps said it best FOUR YEARS AGO: “When I hear people say it’s worse than it’s ever been I disagree completely…. Racism is not getting worse, it’s getting filmed.”
When we began these weekly conversations a couple of weeks ago, Pastor Trujuan mentioned that many of his colleagues had been asking where the white churches and the white pastors were with these shootings, why had they not been saying anything.
So let this one white pastor say this loud and clear: these senseless killings need to stop. Reform needs to happen. Justice must prevail. We must work together to create a society where one can jog in a neighborhood, sleep in her apartment, pay cash, or even sleep in a drive-through without worrying about being shot.
And though I did not pull the trigger or choke anyone, I have participated in a white privilege that has allowed these killings to happen. My white privilege created and allowed the forced removal of Native Americans, the enforced slavery of Africans, the oppression of Jim Crow policies and politics, and the slavery-like conditions of migrant workers.
I realize that I need to continue to repent of continued practices where we hear of police shootings of African-Americans, the bullying of our LGBT youth, and the demonization of immigrants and refugees as criminals and terrorists.
My conversations with Pastors Nyahaley and Trujuan are my small efforts to bridge the gap and stand together for justice and peace. Working together across a racial divide allows all of us an opportunity to recognize our past, while building toward a future in which God’s reign of justice and peace might take root and in which American ideals of liberty and equality become a reality for all Americans. We seek to build a place in which no one is forgotten and all will know their God-given dignity and worth.
Our conversations on race and justice will not solve these problems, but it is a place to start.
