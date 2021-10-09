It was my first week at the church. The preschool had just let out with the parents lining up their cars to pick up their children. That is when I got the phone call from our preschool director: “Pastor David, we need you outside right now.”
The parents of a 2-year-old girl were going through a nasty divorce and an even worse custody battle. The father was supposed to pick up the daughter, but we had contacted the mother when we had not seen him. Sure enough, when the mother arrived, the father drove up right afterward. Furious that his ex-wife was there, he not only was yelling at her but was on the phone with his lawyer to use this “incident” against her.
That is when I was called out. When I arrived, the father was in the car on the phone with the car speaker on. The mother was in tears. And all I could see was that 2-year-old girl with her wide eyes, sitting in the back seat, taking it all in. For the next two years that she was at our preschool, whenever I saw her I would flash back to her face in the parking lot on my first week.
In Mark 10 we hear about the Pharisees coming to test Jesus: “Is it lawful for a man to divorce his wife?” (Mark 10:2) They did not care about the actual situation of divorce. They only cared about catching Jesus in a “gotcha”-moment, trying to prove him wrong or heretical.
When Jesus asks them about what the Law said, their answer and Jesus’ response cuts through the test. The Pharisees care about who had the power, who was in charge. The husband could simply dismiss the wife for no reason. The woman, who was treated as an object and as property in this culture, would have no means to support herself as a result. That is why Jesus says that the Law was there only for their hardness of heart. Jesus takes them back to creation itself to declare to them that from the beginning, men and women were created equal and should be treated as equal.
Jesus speaks these words not to condemn those who were going through divorce. He speaks these words to care for the vulnerable and the marginalized. He speaks these words to remind all who would hear that we must always be guided by the principle of love.
And he immediately follows these words with welcoming children, even when the disciples would drive them away. Such an action after speaking these words about marriage and divorce seem to call out and say, “Remember the children!”
We all have known the pain of divorce. If we have not experienced it ourselves, we know about it from our parents or our children or our siblings or our best friends. No one intends to go through a divorce. But abuse happens. Trust is broken. Lack of responsibility or caring develops. A couple grows apart. And the difficult decision has to be made that it is better for the couple to end things than to continue in the pain and hurt and shame and unhappiness that they experience.
And we as a church need to be there for those experiencing that separation and divorce. We need to stop judging others when we do not know what they are going through. We need to remind them of God’s love and grace and forgiveness, to show them that God is present even when they feel most alone.
And not only for the couple but also for all children that are involved. We need to be there for those children who are taking it all in and are shaped by what happens. As Jesus does with the Pharisees, we are called to encourage one another to care for all those who are hurting and vulnerable.
My prayer for that 2-year-old girl – along with her mother – is that she knows the grace and love of God who holds her, even as her family is falling apart. My prayer is that she is raised in love and has a community and a family that now shows her that love.
And my prayer is that we as a church may be such a place as well.
