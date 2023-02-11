...RAIN MAY MIX WITH OR CHANGE TO SNOW OVER NORTH GEORGIA LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...
...UP TO TWO INCHES OF SNOW POSSIBLE AT ELEVATIONS ABOVE 2000
FEET...
An upper level storm system is expected to move across the state
late Saturday night and Sunday. As the associated cold air aloft
moves through, some of the rain will mix with or change to snow,
especially at elevations above 2000 feet.
At this time, surface temperatures during this time are expected
to remain in the mid to upper 30s over most of north Georgia. Any
snow mixed with rain should not result in any road or other
impacts. However, at elevations above 2000 feet, temperatures
should be cold enough for light snow accumulations up to 2 inches
which may affects roads.
There is still some uncertainty with the track and strength of the
system. Please stay tuned for information on this potential winter
storm.
Nearly 60 years ago, on Aug. 28, 1963, Martin Luther King Jr., delivered probably his best-known words at the Lincoln Memorial at the March on Washington:
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.
“I have a dream today!
“I have a dream that one day, … — one day right there in Alabama little black boys and black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers.
“I have a dream today!”
We know these words, but we often forget the backlash that happened less than three weeks later, when four Ku Klux Klansmen bombed the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, killing four young girls aged 11 to 14, and injuring up to 22 others. The news of this bombing shook the nation to its core as we saw first-hand the racism that gripped us.
Two months later the jazz saxophonist John Coltrane performed a piece called “Alabama,” saying that he wrote it in response to what he witnessed in Alabama. Many have thought that he based his rhythm and melody on the cadence and words of Martin Luther King Jr’s eulogy for the four girls, especially when he said, “they did not die in vain.”
“Alabama” is a powerful, stirring, soulful piece of music, that is haunting to this very day. It asks us — as King himself asked us — how will we respond to the tragedy that people still inflict upon one another. Will we allow the better angels of our nature pull us up from the mess we too often have created.
This arc of three months — from August to November 1963 — represents the range that African American History Month offers us. It shows us who we aspire to be, and it shows us how we continue to fall short of those aspirations. And it also shows that we all have a voice and a life to speak out and continue to strive for the Beloved Community that God longs to create.
If you have a voice to speak, then speak it out, shout it out. If you have a gift for writing, put those down in words and send them out. And if — like Coltrane — you have the gift of music, play it, sing it, and let it get under the skin and the souls that might hear.
As we continue to hear the message of African American History Month, let us be challenged by these words of Martin Luther King Jr.: “If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.”
Let us keep moving forward, until the words we pray become our reality: “Thy kingdom come, thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.”
The Rev. David Armstrong-Reiner is pastor at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2375 Ga. Highway 20 in Conyers. Contact him at pastor.david@conyerselc.org.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
