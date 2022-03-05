When we celebrated Ash Wednesday this past week, we began the season of Lent, the 40-day journey that will conclude with Holy Week and its remembrance of the suffering, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus.
Lent comes from the Latin word lente, which simply means the season of spring. In the early church, Lent was the last intensive period in educating those who would join the church, culminating with their baptism on Holy Saturday, the night before Easter. By calling this time “Lent,” the early church emphasized the nurture of those who were new to the faith and understood this season as a time for spiritual growth and care.
It is for this reason that we consider different ways to grow in our faith during Lent. Sometimes we do this by giving up or sacrificing something that means something to us. We might give up chocolate or ice cream and discover a healthier way to eat. We might give up television or computer games and spend more time with our family or with God. Sometimes we might take on a new practice to encourage growth. We might take on new or re-dedicated practices of prayer or daily study of Scripture. We might find a new way to serve others in our community. We might reach out and get to know someone from a different culture or religion than our own.
Yet, even as we speak of the sacrifices we might do or the practices we might add, the words of Scripture remind us that God desires something deeper from us. We hear it especially when Scripture speaks about circumcision, which every Jewish male was required to bear. That practice was never meant to be simply a physical ceremony. We hear the Law itself declare: “Moreover, the Lord your God will circumcise your heart and the heart of your descendants, so that you will love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul, in order that you may live.” (Deuteronomy 30:6) We hear the prophets declare this as well: “Circumcise yourselves to the Lord, remove the foreskins of your hearts.” (Jeremiah 4:4) And Paul echoes this sentiment: “real circumcision is a matter of the heart — it is spiritual and not literal.” (Romans 2:29)
If we apply these words about circumcision to our sacrifices and practices of Lent, then we hear a call to a deeper walk in faith, challenging us with what seeds of transformation God desires us to grow.
Yes, we are called to sacrifice, but let us sacrifice our resentment and bitterness by making amends with someone from our past. Let us give up our prejudice or our hatred for another race or religion or nationality by reaching out and listening to the stories and life experiences of others. Let us listen to the story of someone in the LGBTQ community, to hear how the community of faith has hurt them, and to work toward building bridges and bringing wholeness.
Yes, we are called to take on new practices, but let us take on the practice of justice, working for reconciliation of all races, genders, and gender identities. Let us take on the practice of compassion and see how we can provide for those experiencing poverty or homelessness. Let us take on the practice of celebrating our differences, seeing how our different cultures, nationalities, and ethnicities can give color to our world and to our life. Let us take on the practice of peace, building bridges with one another even as we long for and pray for peace in our world.
And then, let us consider how the practices we take on during Lent are not meant to end with the celebration of Easter. Rather, they are to become ingrained patterns within our lives that will deepen our relationship with God through Jesus Christ. This is our planting season, a time to plant these practices as seeds and see how they will grow in our lives of faith.
So, take advantage of this “springtime” of Lent. Find ways to stretch yourselves and grow in your faith. See where God will take you in this season of Lent and beyond!
