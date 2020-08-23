Let’s face it: we all are struggling with this pandemic. We are struggling with sporting events without crowds, worship services online, masks required in stores. As part of a church that is not physically together yet, I struggle. I am frustrated. And even when we do get back together – whenever that may be! – worship will look very different: spaced apart, no singing, no choir, no passing of the peace, communion in our seats or in our cars.
It is not what we imagined what church would be. It is not what I as pastor would want church to be. I as a pastor want to physically gather with everyone just as much as our members desire that gathering.
But in the interest of public safety and in the interest of loving our neighbor, this is what we need to do. This is how we are called by God to be in this time and in this place.
So what do we do with our frustration? Our impatience? Our anger?
First, let us simply admit that it is there. And not only admit that frustration, impatience, and anger, but also recognize that we share in these emotions as we seek how we are called to respond.
From there, let us ask what we might be learning from this experience. What might God be teaching us through this pandemic?
Though there may be many lessons, here is a primary one:
The pandemic teaches us as a church what and who is most important for worship.
I love our church building. I love seeing people worship in our building. I long to see us back together in this building. But the church is NOT the building. The church is the people of God faithfully following the way of God.
Likewise, I love our music and our singing. I long to hear our choir sing. I long to join with a congregation and belt out our hymns both old and new. But in the end worship is NOT about music. Worship is about our attitude of praise directed to the God who made us and shaped us.
It helps me to recall the words of Amos:
“Even though you offer me your burnt-offerings and grain-offerings,
I will not accept them;
and the offerings of well-being of your fatted animals
I will not look upon.
Take away from me the noise of your songs;
I will not listen to the melody of your harps.
But let justice roll down like waters,
and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.
Did you bring to me sacrifices and offerings the forty years in the wilderness, O house of Israel?” (Amos 5:22-25)
Amos tells Israel that God in the end does not desire ceremony without meaning, sacrifices without faithfulness. God longs to see lives lived in justice and righteousness.
Amos reminds the people that God went without ceremony and sacrifice for forty years in the wilderness. For Israel, that reminder meant that they shouldn’t be as concerned with ceremony as with a life following the way of God. For us, that reminder means that if Israel could go without ceremony for forty years, we can go without a physical gathering for these months.
We keep our attention and focus upon how God is leading us. We seek to develop our practice of prayer and worship to keep our lives centered upon God. We seek to reach out to one another – whether virtually or by phone or by letter – so that we might encourage one another and help one another.
Then, when we do gather again physically, when we finally can celebrate together again, we will know more fully the presence of God who formed us, the presence of Jesus who sets us free in grace, and the presence of the Spirit who empowers to be the people of God.
And so I pray: God, I am tired. I am frustrated. I am impatient. I am angry. I want this time to end. Help me to pause and to breathe again and to learn how you call me to be. Help me to see that ultimately the church is about a people following in your way and keeping our eyes always on the love you share with us in Jesus. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
