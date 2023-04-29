Psalm 23 is one of the best-beloved Scriptural passages. Most funerals I perform use the psalm. For those who use the lectionary, we encounter it several times each year, including this fourth Sunday of Easter, which (not surprisingly) is known as Good Shepherd Sunday.

The psalm comforts us. When we hear, “The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want,” we feel surrounded by the love of God. When we say, “Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I shall fear no evil, for you are with me,” we know that death will not stop God’s love. God carries us into the next life as a shepherd might carry the youngest of lambs.

The Rev. David Armstrong-Reiner is pastor at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2375 Ga. Highway 20 in Conyers. Contact him at pastor.david@conyerselc.org.

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

