Psalm 23 is one of the best-beloved Scriptural passages. Most funerals I perform use the psalm. For those who use the lectionary, we encounter it several times each year, including this fourth Sunday of Easter, which (not surprisingly) is known as Good Shepherd Sunday.
The psalm comforts us. When we hear, “The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want,” we feel surrounded by the love of God. When we say, “Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I shall fear no evil, for you are with me,” we know that death will not stop God’s love. God carries us into the next life as a shepherd might carry the youngest of lambs.
Yet, though we read this psalm for personal meaning, the writer intended these images for the community. How can we hear these words not as directed to the individual but to the community? Especially in these challenging times?
From over 1,600 years ago the great church leader Augustine can guide our reflection. Augustine understands this psalm as the church’s response to Christ. He sees it as intended not for the afterlife but for this present life. It is intended not for individuals but for the community.
So he says, “‘In a place of pasture there has he placed me.’ In a place of fresh pasture, leading me to faith, there has he placed me to be nourished. ‘By the water of refreshing has he brought me up.’ By the water of baptism, whereby they are refreshed who have lost health and strength, has he brought me up.”
How can we imagine the church as “green pastures” or our baptism as “still waters”? How would we act? How would we reach out? How would we encourage and strengthen one another in our faith? What comfort can we provide? What comfort do we need? How can we rely on the community — how can we be the community — to be “still waters,” a calm presence, in the midst of these anxious and fearful times?
Augustine continues: “‘Yea, though I walk in the midst of the shadow of death.’ Yea, though I walk in the midst of this life, which is the shadow of death. ‘I will fear no evil, for you are with me.’ I will fear no evil, for you dwell in my heart by faith: and you are now with me, that after the shadow of death I too may be with You.”
The valley of the shadow of death is not about the next life. We always live in the shadow of death. The shadow of death surrounds us. How can we encourage one another to trust in God’s presence and not be afraid? How do we recognize God’s presence in this valley? How can we as a church walk with one another in this shadow, reminding one another that we are not alone?
Augustine especially challenged me with his words about the rod and the staff and the table prepared for us: “Now after the rod, … while a little one, and living the natural life, I was brought up among the flock in the pastures; after that rod … when I began to be under the staff, you have prepared a table in my sight, that I should no more be fed as a babe with milk, but being older should take meat, strengthened against them that trouble me.”
The rod and the staff represent stages in our faith journey, with the table as our goal. When we are young, we need the rod, the discipline, to show us the way. As we grow, the staff nudges us, leading us to the table, where we are strengthened.
Augustine understands this image as our growth into a more mature faith. Here we can see how God desires us to grow from a “rod” of judgment to a “staff” of love, from a “rod” that excludes others to a “staff” that includes all. How can we grow to a more mature faith? How can we as a church model that faith?
With these words of Augustine, let us consider how we can let this psalm that comforted us in our death be a psalm that encourages and challenges our life.
