Now is the time of year when many churches will speak about a supposed “war on Christmas.” We will hear the phrases, “Keep Christ in Christmas,” and “There’s a Reason for the Season.”
Let’s be perfectly clear: There is no war on Christmas. No one is preventing you from celebrating Christmas. Somebody telling you, “Happy Holidays,” is not persecution. It simply recognizes that we exist in a society in which many different religious traditions are represented.
But the phrase, “Keep Christ in Christmas,” does bear some reflection, though perhaps in a different way than it is used. For I suspect that most who say, “Keep Christ in Christmas,” only do so to foist a particular brand of the Christian faith on others.
But I would ask all of us now to please keep Christ in Christmas.
Keep the Christ, whose mother declared before his birth:
“[God] has brought down the powerful from their thrones,
and lifted up the lowly;
[God] has filled the hungry with good things,
and sent the rich away empty.” (Luke 1:52-53)
Let us declare this Christ before the leaders of our country. Let us declare this Christ to those in our country denied justice. Let us declare this Christ to the wealthy who think the goods they have accumulated are only for them. Let us declare this Christ to lift up the homeless family in their car and the hungry man on the street. Keep Christ in Christmas.
Keep the Christ, whose parents were poor, young immigrants, who could only find a cave full of animals as a shelter. In response, let us find the face of God, the face of Jesus, in the immigrants and homeless around us. Keep Christ in Christmas.
Keep the Christ, who was visited by unclean, migrant workers, shepherds, who spoke of bizarre visions of celestial armies. Keep the Christ, who was visited by those of distant faiths, the magi. In response, let us find the face of God in the poor among us. Let us find the face of Jesus in the Muslim, the Hindu, the Buddhist, and the Jew. Keep Christ in Christmas.
Keep the Christ, who befriended tax collectors and prostitutes, who touched lepers. In response, let us live Christ by welcoming the outsider, the despised. Let us live out the love of Christ, knowing that whenever we draw a circle to keep someone out, Jesus will be on the other side. Keep Christ in Christmas.
Keep the Christ, who told the rich young ruler to go sell all that he had, give to the poor, and follow him. Keep the Christ, who declared to the tax collector Zaccheus that salvation had come to his house after he declared that he would give away half of what he had and that he would pay back fourfold anyone he had defrauded. Keep Christ in Christmas.
Keep the Christ, upon whose birth, angels would sing, “Peace on earth. Good will to all.” In response, let us seek peace and resolution for all the divisions in our communities, in our nation, in our world. Let us seek the best in one another, perhaps most especially in ourselves. Keep Christ in Christmas.
Keeping this Christ, this Jesus, in Christmas will mean that we do not have to say clichéd phrases, because we will be too busy living Christ-filled lives. We will not have to worry about telling others there is a reason for this season or any season, because our lives will be filled with meaning. And we will stop looking for persecution that is not there, because we will be occupied with serving the people, the world that God so loved.
Keep this Christ in Christmas … please.
(Oh, and by the way, using “Xmas” is NOT keeping Christ out of Christmas. “X” is an ancient symbol for Christ, dating back to the beginnings of the church. So, Merry Xmas, Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Kwanzaa, Happy Holidays! Find joy and give love in this season and every season!)
