Two weeks ago our family increased by two, as we adopted a 7-year-old dog named Little Man and a 4-month-old kitten now renamed as Cooper. As they have adjusted to us and we have adjusted to them, so they also have had to adjust to one another. It is a work in progress. Cooper has done her best to approach Little Man slowly, cautiously, but in the end she only ends up provoking him, so that he wanders off.
“Provoke” — when I typically think of the word “provoke,” I think of how a young kitten can provoke (intentionally and unintentionally) a grown dog. I think of how my boys provoke me (intentionally and unintentionally) by their behavior. I think of how I provoke them by correcting them, demanding from them. I think of how some people will taunt others, provoking them by their words.
This typical use of “provoke” is exactly why its use in Hebrews is so surprising, for we hear the following: “And let us consider how to provoke one another to love and good deeds, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day approaching.” (Hebrews 10:24-25)
We do not normally think of “provoking” one another into love and good works. Yet, that is exactly what the writer of Hebrews encourages. Knowing the Greek word does not help much, because it says the same thing. The word can mean “irritate” or “exasperate.” It is used to describe spasms. In other words, Hebrews invites us to irritate or even exasperate one another into or with love and good works. Hebrews asks us to encourage one another into spasms of love and good works. (Think of the image that brings to mind!)
What if we were to act like this? What if we were to provoke people so that they responded with love? What if we irritated them into good works? What if we exasperated them so much that love burst forth from them? What if every twitch or spasm that we had was a twitch or spasm of love?
Could that sort of provocation spur us into greater community? Could that provocation bring us more fully into the Reign of God? Could that provocation move us to grow and give? Could that provocation move us into dreaming what God has in store for us as we imagine what God is creating within and around us?
Perhaps our kitten becomes a model for such provoking. Cooper keeps on trying to provoke Little Man to notice her, perhaps even to play with her. And though Little Man so far has resisted her efforts, I hope that Cooper will eventually win him over. So we are called to keep on trying.
Are we willing to find out?
Come, let us consider how we might together provoke one another to love and good deeds.
“Loving God, provoke me so much with your grace that every twitch and spasm of my being shows forth your love. And as your grace works and shapes me, help me to provoke others with your grace so that all people might know your justice, peace, and love. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
