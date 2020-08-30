We are a people in exile.
This past week I was staying at home, waiting for test results. I had been exposed to COVID-19. I did not feel any symptoms. Still … I needed to know – not simply for myself but for the people that I serve – whether I was positive or negative.
I was a person in exile.
We all are experiencing exile right now. We are exiled from school, struggling with virtual classrooms and assignments. And as much as my sons at least get to see their classmates over the computer, it does not replace socially gathering with friends.
We are exiled from sporting events. The NBA plays only in Orlando. The NHL plays only in two Canadian cities. Major League Baseball and NASCAR meet with no fans in the stands.
We are exiled from church. Many – including mine – still meet only virtually. For those who have started meeting, worship services look different. Some meet only outside. Some have pews marked off to ensure physical distance. Many will not have congregational singing or communion at the altar or a passing of the peace or fellowship time or ….
If we think of this time as an exile, we get a taste of what the Israelites experienced for 70 years when they were taken into captivity in Babylon. Suddenly the words of hope given to a people in exile take on new meaning for us.
When the exile was about to happen, Jeremiah declares: “For surely I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord, plans for your welfare and not for harm, to give you a future with hope.” (Jeremiah 29:11) Jeremiah speaks these words to a people who wonder whether they have a future, who have seen their country taken away from them. God through Jeremiah says to the Israelites that despite what has happened, God’s presence remains. In God the people can know they have a future.
But what do the people do in the meantime?
Jeremiah prepares the people for that time: “Seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile, and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare.” (Jeremiah 29:7) Live there, Jeremiah says. Seek the good of the place you are in. For if you can see the good where you are, if you can see God’s presence where you are, then you will see God’s presence always.
So God speaks to us now. This “exile” of ours will not last 70 years (We hope!), but God still reassures us that even though we do not know when the pandemic will end, it will end. God is still working. God is still moving. God still has a plan for us. God still has a future in store for us.
Meanwhile, like the Israelites before us, let us seek the welfare of this place in which we have been sent. Let us seek the good and the welfare in virtual classrooms and empty stadiums and take-out food and virtual church. Let us pray to the Lord on behalf of all teachers and parents, pastors and congregation members, health-care workers and essential workers, who have difficult decisions and heavy responsibilities to bear every single day. For in their welfare, we will find our welfare. When we can see God’s presence here, we will be more able to find God’s presence everywhere.
Paul puts it another way when he concludes his letter to the Philippians: “for I have learned to be content with whatever I have. I know what it is to have little, and I know what it is to have plenty. In any and all circumstances I have learned the secret of being well-fed and of going hungry, of having plenty and of being in need. I can do all things through him who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:11-13) Paul sought the good and sought the welfare within his circumstances, knowing his source of strength came form God through Jesus Christ.
So, to a people in exile, to myself in exile, let us seek the welfare of the place and the people to which we have been called. In their welfare lies our own. And we can do this all through Christ who strengthens us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.