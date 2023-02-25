In 1900 James Weldon Johnson, a teacher at the segregated Stanton School in Jacksonville, Fla., wrote a poem in honor of Abraham Lincoln’s 100th birthday. He drew upon the triumphs and struggles that African Americans were going through in this country. They were finally free from the horror of slavery. Yet, within a couple of decades after the Civil War, they were plunged into renewed oppression through Jim Crow, lynchings and the Ku Klux Klan. Johnson taught his poem of the struggle and continued hope to 500 students, who recited the poem on Feb. 12, 1900. Shortly after that, Johnson’s brother John Rosamond Johnson put the words to music.
The very next year a great fire swept through Jacksonville, destroying over 2,000 buildings and killing seven. As a consequence, the Johnson brothers moved to New York. And though they taught the song there, to hear James Weldon Johnson tell the story, they did not think too much of it. But the words and the music of that song had a profound effect upon the students who learned it.
As Johnson himself wrote, “the school children of Jacksonville kept singing it; they went off to other schools and sang it; they became teachers and taught it to other children. Within 20 years it was being sung over the South and in some other parts of the country.”
When James Weldon Johnson became the first executive secretary of the NAACP in 1920, the organization designated the Johnson brothers’ song, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as the Black National Anthem. These words and this music continue to inspire people throughout this country to never lose hope, to continue the struggle for justice and peace and equity. Even when we experience, “stony the road we trod,” we know that “with a steady beat/ have not our weary feet/ come to the place for which our parents sighed.”
This past January I experienced the power of the song as a church filled with people for a Martin Luther King Jr, Remembrance lifted their passionate voices in unison. You may have witnessed that same passion as Sheryl Lee Ralph sang the song before this year’s Super Bowl.
And while the hymn remains one of my favorites, I love the story of how it got started. I love the story that the song meant so much to those children who first learned it that they shared it, they taught it, they made it their own.
Isn’t that what the Gospel is supposed to be about? “Lift Every Voice and Sing” shows us what happens when the good news of God’s love and justice gets under our skins and into our hearts. “Lift Every Voice and Sing” shows us what happens when we become transformed by the vision and hope of God’s Kingdom. We want to sing it out. We want to shout it out. We want to teach others to come and join the song.
If you do not know the song, look it up. And then sing it out. Let your rejoicing rise, high as the listening skies. Let it resound loud as the rolling seas.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
