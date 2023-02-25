In 1900 James Weldon Johnson, a teacher at the segregated Stanton School in Jacksonville, Fla., wrote a poem in honor of Abraham Lincoln’s 100th birthday. He drew upon the triumphs and struggles that African Americans were going through in this country. They were finally free from the horror of slavery. Yet, within a couple of decades after the Civil War, they were plunged into renewed oppression through Jim Crow, lynchings and the Ku Klux Klan. Johnson taught his poem of the struggle and continued hope to 500 students, who recited the poem on Feb. 12, 1900. Shortly after that, Johnson’s brother John Rosamond Johnson put the words to music.

The very next year a great fire swept through Jacksonville, destroying over 2,000 buildings and killing seven. As a consequence, the Johnson brothers moved to New York. And though they taught the song there, to hear James Weldon Johnson tell the story, they did not think too much of it. But the words and the music of that song had a profound effect upon the students who learned it.

