One often hears both in the business world and in the church world: “You can’t be all things to all people.” Those who have said that never talked to the apostle Paul. Indeed, Paul says the exact opposite: “I have become all things to all people, so that I might by any means save some. I do it all for the sake of the gospel, so that I may share in its blessings.” (1 Corinthians 9:22-23)
But what does that mean? How do we “become all things to all people”? How do we act and try to be around others?
Eugene Peterson in his version of the Bible called The Message puts it this way: “I kept my bearings in Christ — but I entered their world and tried to experience things from their point of view.”
No matter who we are with, we seek to see things from their perspective. And that starts with listening, getting to know someone else. Perhaps it starts with each of us with our next-door neighbor and getting to know them.
The month of February in the United States is African-American History Month. For those of us who are of a lighter complexion, we are challenged to listen to the perspectives of our African-American brothers and sisters. Perhaps that means picking up a book about AfricanAmerican history or current issues or even poetry and novels. Perhaps that means turning to our African-American friends and asking them for their insight.
Three months ago I held a Zoom conversation with a pastoral colleague Juan and a good friend Kevin, both African-American, along with my associate pastor, who came to the United States from Africa in the 1990s. My friend Kevin had just posted a question on Facebook about who had ever had an officer pull a gun on them. The response – to this white pastor – was eyeopening, as were the stories that both Kevin and Juan told about themselves. They all fell into a similar pattern: they “fit a description.” These were not police shootings. This was racial profiling.
And I would not have learned if I had not had the openness to listen.
As I have been reading James Baldwin’s “The Fire Next Time,” I have heard how the systemic racism in this country has for too long been a part of us as he tells his nephew, “You were born where you were born and faced the future that you faced because you were black and for no other reason. The limits of your ambition were, thus, expected to be set forever.” I sometimes wonder, given the hatred and vitriol and violence we have witnessed over the last number of years, if we really have come that far from Baldwin’s words in 1963. But I cannot ask these questions and explore these answers with others unless I have the openness to listen.
When we stop talking and start listening, then we can truly enter into this challenge of entering their world and trying to experience things from their point of view. And when we do, we take steps toward the beloved community, the Kingdom of God, the Body of Christ. When we listen and seek to place ourselves in other’s shoes, we will understand that this beloved community needs all our stories, all our talents, to function fully. As we listen and as we speak, we will find our faith encouraged and deepened. We won’t just be talking about God’s Kingdom; we will be in on it!
So, if you find yourself like me as one of a lighter complexion, take the opportunity this month to learn the stories and hear the perspectives of African-American history for it is a part of our history. And together let us work toward the vision that Martin Luther King Jr. spoke of as “reconciliation and the creation of a beloved community.”
