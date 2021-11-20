I do not think that I had ever noticed the end of Hebrews 10 before. I love Hebrews 11. It recounts story after story from Scripture about examples of faith, each one illustrating the theme that the chapter begins with: “Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” (Hebrews 11:1) The entire chapter encourages my own faith, especially when the hope planted within me is seemingly unfulfilled.
But I never had really noticed the verse that precedes this chapter. In the translation that I typically use (New Revised Standard), it reads: “But we are not among those who shrink back and so are lost, but among those who have faith and so are saved.” (Hebrews 10:39) Perhaps I skipped over that verse because it tends to use that “churchy” language that causes me and many that I know to glaze over. Perhaps I skipped over that verse because I wanted to get to the meat of Hebrews 11.
But when I encountered that verse in the Contemporary English Version, the words breathed a new life: “But we aren’t the sort of people who timidly draw back and end up being destroyed. We’re the sort of people who have faith so that our whole beings are preserved.” By getting past the language of lost and saved, which too often in churches gets turned into language of damnation and condemnation, the verse spoke to me of how we are called to live our lives.
We are not to live our lives in fear. We are called to live in faith. Fear causes us to waste away. Faith builds us up, preserves us.
Let me be clear , however, about what I am NOT saying. I am furious at those in churches who use the saying “Faith not fear” as justification for being ignorant about the dangers of our present pandemic. Faith is not a panacea or some miraculous inoculation against any sickness or disease. God gave us science, and science is good. When a pandemic like Covid-19 happens, we are called as faithful people – we are called as rational human beings! – to listen to the health experts, to follow safety precautions and protocols, to wear masks when necessary, to keep physical distance when necessary, and to get vaccinated when necessary.
People are dying in ignorance. And any church that misuses the statement “Faith not fear” to justify and encourage ignorant behavior bears responsibility in those deaths.
That being said, we can draw strength from these words of Hebrews for how we live our lives every single day. We are called in each moment to live in faith and to trust in God who strengthens and preserves us. We are called to live in faith and give of ourselves to those around us, knowing that what we have is not our own but it is the gift of God. We are called to see that God’s love is for all people so that when we draw our distinctions between those who are “saved” and those who are “lost,” we only end up on the wrong side of that equation.
So while I may agree with the sentiment of “Faith not fear,” I would also declare the following: Knowledge not ignorance. The common good not personal (or political) agendas. Love not selfishness. Only when we live by those additional phrases will “faith not fear” truly be understood and lived.
