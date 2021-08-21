One of the many things I miss as we continue to work ourselves in and out of this pandemic is the church potluck.
There is always the standard fare that gets brought: several different forms of Jello salad, a bucket of fried chicken or chicken fingers, green salads, and, of course, the brownies and cookies. But then you have the new dishes that get brought. One potluck we had people bring food based on their cultural heritage. Thus, we sampled dishes from Jamaica, Germany, Guyana and West Africa. Church potlucks are a feast celebrated and enriched by all our vast differences.
Perhaps we need to have church potlucks in mind when we hear Proverbs 9 describe Wisdom: “Wisdom has built her house, she has hewn her seven pillars. She has slaughtered her animals, she has mixed her wine, she has also set her table. She has sent out her servant-girls, she calls from the highest places in the town, ‘You that are simple, turn in here!’” (Proverbs 9:1-4)
Wisdom prepares a feast – a potluck if you will – and she invites all to partake in the richness of her fare. She echoes the call of the Psalmist who says, “Taste and see that the Lord is good!” (Psalm 34:8)
And just as Wisdom invites all to the feast, so we are called to see our gathering together as churches as a feast. Can you imagine how our outlook would change if we approached our worship gathering like a celebration, a feast?
Like a potluck, we have different things for people to try and taste. We taste and see that God is good as we gather in prayer. We taste and see that God is good when we lift our voice in song. We taste and see that God is good as we hear Scripture read, perhaps helped with digestion by a pastor’s words. We taste and see that God is good as we come to God in communion.
And just as our potlucks are enriched by old standards and new offerings, so our worship is enriched by both the traditional and the contemporary, whether that be in music, Bible translations, or worship styles!
And if we can begin to see the feasting nature in worship, we can then be encouraged to approach life itself as a celebration, as a feast. We can continue to feed upon God in prayer and Scripture each and every day. We can feed upon God as we open ourselves to the presence of God revealed in a sunset or in the smile of a stranger. We can feed upon God as we serve and care for one another. We can feed upon God as we work for justice and equity for all.
And, again, like that potluck, we realize that we need all different people to make this meal complete. I like jello salad, but it would be a boring meal if jello salad were the only dish present. So too we need everyone, we celebrate everyone, as we approach this life as a part of the Kingdom of God.
So, until we can finally gather again for our church potlucks, let us turn to worship itself as a feast that God has prepared. Let us turn to life itself as a feast of God.
Taste and see that the Lord is good! Amen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.