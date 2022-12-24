What story will you tell?
Your perspective will change how the story is told.
Look over there. What do you see? Most saw a ragged group of laborers. Why aren’t they watching their flocks? Do they have no sense of responsibility? Why are they so loud at this time of night? Have they no respect for people sleeping? And listen to them, rattling on about crazy visions of angels and singing heavenly armies.
But our Christmas lens sees a new sight: common people entrusted with an extraordinary message. God letting them know that love has entered the world. Peace and goodwill have come. And this good news is for all people, starting first with them and then spread out to all who will hear.
And look in the corner. What do you see? Most saw homeless immigrants. They are crouching in a cave with a bunch of animals. Giving birth in a stable — how could they?! And look what they are doing to that baby! Dressed in rags. Laid in a feeding trough with straw. Can’t they even take care of their own child?
But our Christmas lens sees a new sight: God has entered the world. God did not come in the ways that they we expected nor in the ways we wanted. God was hidden from palaces and kings, from religious leaders and rich businessmen. God came crying and wailing as a baby. God came in dirt and blood and mess. God came in ordinary and in less than ordinary ways. God came in lowliness to lift us up, turning our values upside down.
And there in the distance. What do you see? Most saw rich foreigners, thinking they could throw their money and rich gifts around on anyone they thought or wanted to be king. No wonder Herod spied on where they would go. No rich foreigner — wise man or not — would tell him who would have power!
But our Christmas lens sees a new sight: Wise men come from afar to reveal to us what the skies themselves were telling — a new king, a new kingdom, had arrived. But this was not a kingdom of this world. This was a kingdom that sought to transform this world. And it was a kingdom not limited to one faith. These religious men proclaimed that God was a God that transcended all faiths, seeking to unite the world in love and peace and justice.
And with this Christmas lens God seeks to change what we see. God asks us what story will we tell. Will we simply tell the story the world wishes us to see? A tale of power and success? A tale of despair? A tale of fear and injustice?
Or will we see the world with new eyes? Will we see a world where good news is brought to the poor? Release proclaimed to the captives? Sight for the blind? The oppressed going free? Will we see the promise of God’s favor, of Immanuel — God with us?
Look around you. What do you see? Most see a world torn apart by division. Most see a world threatened by the presence of other races, other nations, other faiths.
But our Christmas lens can see a new sight. We can see those seeds of kindness and love and justice that are overcoming our divisions. We can see the signs of hope in which God is not bound by buildings, in which we find new ways to speak of God’s love. We can see the signs of unity that embraces our differences, celebrates the beauty in the myriad of colors that God has painted this world.
This Christmas sight began with that child in a stable, witnessed by common shepherds and rich wise foreigners so long ago. But it is a vision that still yearns to be realized among us still.
May we all be blessed by the eyes and dreams of Christmas.
