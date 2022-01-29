If you have been to a wedding in a church, you probably have heard the words of 1 Corinthians 13. Perhaps you even used them in your own wedding. They are beautiful words for a married couple to live by:
“Love is patient; love is kind; love is not envious or boastful or arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice in wrongdoing, but rejoices in the truth. It bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends.” (1 Corinthians 13:4-8a)
We use these words in weddings, because they wonderfully express the compassion and selflessness and commitment that is necessary for a marriage to work.
But Paul never intended these words for romantic love.
Rather, Paul uses these words to address a church that is deeply divided. The church in Corinth is divided into different factions based on what teacher they are following, whether it be Cephas/Peter, Apollos, or Paul. It is divided because one follower is sleeping with the widow of his father. It is divided because some say that they should not get married. It is divided because they neglect the poor in their communion feasts. It is divided because some are carrying on lawsuits against others. It is divided because of different stances toward the eating of food sacrificed in pagan temples. And it is divided because some say that their spiritual gift of speaking in tongues is better or more important than any other spiritual gift.
Given all the many divisions within the community, Paul emphasizes that love must be the foundation of all that they do. Without love, Paul says that all their efforts are a waste of time. Indeed, Paul specifically calls out those promoting the gift of tongues when this chapter begins: “If I speak in the tongues of mortals and of angels, but do not have love, I am a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal.” Paul is telling the Corinthians that they have a lot of noisy gongs and clanging cymbals. Love must ground all actions. Love must be shown in all that occurs.
In a church that is deeply divided, in a nation that is deeply divided, in a world that is deeply divided, we need these words of Paul now more than ever. In a nation where we judge and condemn one another because of our political party, we need to hear the call to love. In churches where we often hear of judgment and damnation, we need to hear that without love, without inclusion, without the embrace of all people, we might as well close the doors and stop claiming that we are following in the way of Jesus.
Paul does not let these words of love be some abstract concept or some warm, fuzzy feeling. Paul defines what love looks like and asks us how we are doing.
Are we being patient? Are we being kind? Are we rejoicing in the truth? Are we bearing with one another? Are we being hopeful? If so, then we are moving toward love?
On the other side, are we being envious or boastful or arrogant or rude? Are we insisting on our own way? Are we being irritable or resentful? If so, we are moving away from love.
If we as a church are not showing these qualities of love, then we are as guilty of being a noisy gong and a clanging cymbal as the Corinthian church of Paul’s day. If we condemn one another because of our gender identity or sexual orientation, if we neglect or dismiss one another because of our social status or our skin color, if we judge one another because of our religion or our national identity, then we are not living in the way of Jesus.
It is time to stop simply using these words for our wedding dates. Let us start using these words to define who we are and who we are called to be.
