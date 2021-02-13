This coming week, we will celebrate Ash Wednesday, beginning again the season of Lent, the 40-day journey that will conclude with Holy Week and its remembrance of the suffering, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus.
For those of us who emphasize Lent, we tend to think of either a somber time or a time of sacrifice. Somber, because Lent is a journey to the cross, a time to reflect on the suffering and death that Jesus endured to show us how much God loves us and forgives us. Sacrifice, because inspired by Jesus’ sacrifice, we consider what we will give up personally during these 40 days — chocolate or ice cream or television or computer games.
Yet, this year we need alternative ways to think about Lent. Having dealt with the effects of COVID-19 for nearly 11 months, we do not need anything else more somber. Having given up so much within our church life, it is difficult to speak about sacrifice.
So let’s talk about Lent as a time of growth. Lent comes from the Latin word lente, which simply means the season of spring. In the early church, Lent was the last intensive period in educating those who would join the church, culminating with their baptism on Holy Saturday, the night before Easter. The early church, by calling this time “Lent” and emphasizing the nurture of those who were new to the faith, understood this season as a time for spiritual growth and care.
Especially in this time that we still find ourselves isolated, perhaps we are challenged to intentional practices that will grow our faith and trust in God.
Perhaps that growth will come as we take on new or re-dedicated practices of prayer or daily study of Scripture. Perhaps you can challenge yourself with a new prayer practice, whether it is praying the Scriptures or centering prayer. Perhaps you can take the opportunity to study Scripture with a group of people in your church or in your neighborhood. Perhaps you can even take advantage of Zoom or Facetime to form a group with people you know throughout the country!
Perhaps that growth will come as we consider how we can reach out to one another. Maybe you know someone that is more isolated who could use a phone call. Maybe you can drop a note or an email to let someone you know that you care for them. Two years ago I made a Lenten practice of sending out thank you notes to people who have made a difference in my life. From the responses I received, I discovered that not only was I touched but so also were those who received those notes.
In other words, let us take this time in which we still find ourselves isolated and let us transform this isolation into a time of growth and connection. If we do, then we will be living out what Lent is meant to be: a “springtime” where we might plant the seeds for our faith to grow. And then let us see what God will raise up. From this time of Lent, we will trust in the promise of Easter that says that new life is always possible. The same God who raised Jesus from the dead will raise us up from this time of the coronavirus.
So, take advantage of these opportunities for your “springtime” of Lent. Find the ways to stretch yourselves and grow in your faith. See where God will take you in this season of Lent and beyond!
