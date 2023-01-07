As I took a morning walk across a college campus in the town where we were visiting friends, I found myself alert to signs around me. Not simply “signs” as clues to God’s presence. But literal, physical signs that lined the lightpoles throughout the campus. And two phrases stood out:
“Move Beyond. Break Through.”
Earlier that morning I had been reflecting on what word or words might guide my new year. I do not make resolutions anymore. Like many of you, I find those aspirations tend to be fleeting wishes that vanish as quickly as they are made. If I have done some work at making consistent changes in the rest of the year, a differently-numbered year does nothing to help.
But when I read about choosing some guiding word or words for a year, that plan sounded do-able, something I could come back to as the year progressed. Last year I was guided by three words: Return — Refresh — Renew. What would be those words for me in 2023? And there on my walk, they stood before me:
Move Beyond. Break Through.
Move Beyond: We have gone through so much as a nation and as a world over these past few years. A global pandemic stopped the world. Our political divisions have grown deeper, causing distrust and hatred to spread. The news confronts us with wars in Ukraine and Tigray and domestic terrorism with mass shootings in Buffalo and Colorado Springs.
Move Beyond: We hear a call to move beyond these ways that hold us back. We hear a call to push forward, move beyond, shaped by a Reign of God that is meant to transform the world. That Reign of God Isaiah and Amos proclaimed so long ago:
“The wolf shall live with the lamb, the leopard shall lie down with the kid, the calf and the lion and the fatling together, and a little child shall lead them.” (Isaiah 11:6)
“They shall beat their swords into ploughshares, and their spears into pruning-hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.” (Isaiah 2:4)
“But let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream (Amos 5:24)
It is this Reign of God that is the goal that Paul reaches for, when he declares, “Beloved, I do not consider that I have made it my own; but this one thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on towards the goal for the prize of the heavenly call of God in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 3:13-14)
So we move beyond the ways of the world, and we press on to be shaped by the love and grace and justice of God in Jesus.
And here is the promise: God breaks through. God promises that we are changed: “So if anyone is in Christ, there is a new creation: everything old has passed away; see everything has become new!” (2 Corinthians 5:17)
God breaks through: we are called to not be shaped by the world but by a renewal, a transformation: “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your minds, so that you may discern what is the will of God.” (Romans 12:2)
Move beyond. Break through.
I am not clear yet what those words will mean for me this year. But guided by the grace of God, they provide a goal for me to pursue: forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on.
May these words encourage your journey as well.
