As I took a morning walk across a college campus in the town where we were visiting friends, I found myself alert to signs around me. Not simply “signs” as clues to God’s presence. But literal, physical signs that lined the lightpoles throughout the campus. And two phrases stood out:

“Move Beyond. Break Through.”

Recommended for you

The Rev. David Armstrong-Reiner is pastor at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2375 Ga. Highway 20 in Conyers. Contact him at pastor.david@conyerselc.org.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos