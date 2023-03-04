No matter what church or denomination you claim, you likely know one particular Bible verse: “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him may not perish but may have eternal life.” (John 3:16)
Not all that long ago we saw people at major sporting events hold up “John 3:16” signs for the television cameras to see.
But I sometimes wonder if we have embraced the full impact of that verse.
Though we know that God cares and loves every individual, the verse does not say, “For God so loved ME …” or “For God so loved YOU….” Rather, it says that God so loved the WORLD, the whole world. That means that nothing or no one is outside of that love.
While we seek to divide ourselves by political affiliation or income level or race or orientation or gender identity or religion or nationality, God declares that this divine love is for all people. There is no dividing wall or distinction. As Paul says, “For [Christ] is our peace; in his flesh he has made both groups [indeed, ALL groups] into one and has broken down the dividing wall, that is, the hostility between us.” (Ephesians 2:14)
Even more than being inclusive of all people, this verse also includes all of creation, the whole world. If we take this verse as seriously as we claim, then we cannot claim the name of Christ and support policies and actions that are destructive of our world. If we claim to follow Jesus, then we are called to care for the environment, to be good stewards of the resources our world provides. As we continue to see the devastating effects of climate change, we who follow Jesus are called to be at the forefront of saving this world that God so loved.
Beyond the individualism that many associate with this verse, I also get distressed at the judgmentalism that some use this verse for. Too often, churches have used John 3:16 as some exclusive claim: Believe in Jesus or else! This verse was never meant to condemn others. To emphasize that point, we hear in THE VERY NEXT VERSE: “Indeed, God did not send the Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him.” (John 3:17)
These verses were meant to convey the incredible love that God has for us. God shows that love for us by becoming human in Jesus. When we trust that love, believe in that love, we can look to Jesus as the path, the way, by which we are called to live.
These verses are not meant simply as a promise of heaven. They are meant to promise a life, an eternal life, that starts now. And as we witness a world, a country, torn apart by division, by hate, by selfish ambition, by injustice, by war, we can feel that this world is perishing. We can only be saved by love, a love that God shows us in Jesus, a love that can break through and heal our separation and divides.
The best summary that these verses intend is found in the words of the singer and songwriter Burt Bacharach, who died recently: “What the world needs now is love, sweet love. It’s the only thing that there’s just too little of.”
May we find that love again in the God who gave us Jesus, a love for all people, a love for all the world.
