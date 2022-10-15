Too often we act as if prayer is a magic act. We say the right words, and — poof! — we get what we want. Hocus pocus — we are healed! Abracadabra — we find a job!

Or we act like it is a grocery list that we present to God and have God check off the items gotten for us.

Recommended for you

The Rev. David Armstrong-Reiner is pastor at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2375 Ga. Highway 20 in Conyers. Contact him at pastor.david@conyerselc.org.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos