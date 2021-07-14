There are some portions of Scripture that I simply read and let the power of the words flow in me and through me. The end of Ephesians 3 is just such a passage. These are words that form a prayer for my daily life and for the life of the church.
“I pray that, according to the riches of his glory, he may grant that you may be strengthened in your inner being with power through his Spirit, and that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith, as you are being rooted and grounded in love. I pray that you may have the power to comprehend, with all the saints, what is the breadth and length and height and depth, and to know the love of Christ that surpasses knowledge, so that you may be filled with all the fullness of God.” (Ephesians 3:16-19)
In these words, I pray that I “may be strengthened in my inner being through the Spirit.” As I pray these words, I imagine the Spirit within me, strengthening me.
In these words, I pray that “Christ may dwell in my heart through faith, as I am rooted and grounded in love.” And so, I picture myself as a tree, pushing my roots deep within God’s love, even as I approach my life in love. This love is not simply a love toward God. It is a love toward all people and toward all creation.
In these words, I pray that I “may have the power to comprehend the breadth and length and height and depth, and to know the love of Christ that surpasses knowledge.” So I seek to encompass the immensity of God’s love that goes far beyond any love or knowledge I possess. As Paul will say in Romans 8, nothing will separate us from the love of Christ. And as Psalm 139 says, there is no place I can go that is not touched by the Spirit of God. So I seek to know and to live in this God-drenched, Spirit-flooded world, loving it even as God loves it.
In these words, I pray that I “may be filled with all the fullness of God.” It is a fullness that I will never fully comprehend and that I will never fully accomplish, but I seek that fullness every day.
Then, I remember that in these words, Paul is praying not simply for an individual fullness. He is praying for a fullness within the church, a fullness that breaks down boundaries and brings together Gentiles and Jews. In that fullness, the former hostilities are replaced by the love of Christ. So, I am encouraged to pray for fullness in the church today, a fullness that overcomes our human boundaries of race, gender, orientation, or faith. I am encouraged to pray to comprehend the dimensions of God’s love as I experience the wide dimensions of God’s people.
So I invite you to pray these words. And as you do so, may you be filled with the rich and never-ending love of God through Jesus.
“O God, your love extends far beyond my thoughts and imaginings. Even as I seek to live my life in response to that love, may I always remember that I am held in that love always. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
