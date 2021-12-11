For those of us in liturgical churches, we hear about John the Baptist for two weeks in Advent. In these two weeks, we focus not on the coming birth of Jesus. Rather, we emphasize the coming message and ministry of Jesus. We hear how John came in order to prepare the way for the ministry of Jesus. Drawing on images from Isaiah, we hear these dramatic words about valleys being filled and mountains being made low:
“The voice of one crying out in the wilderness: ‘Prepare the way of the Lord, make his paths straight. Every valley shall be filled, and every mountain and hill shall be made low, and the crooked shall be made straight, and the rough ways made smooth; and all flesh shall see the salvation of God.’ ” (Luke 3:4-6)
But more than a historical recollection, these verses invite us to reflect upon our own lives. We are invited to see John the Baptist not as a figure from the past but as a call upon our present lives.
We are still called to prepare the way of the Lord, to hear what Jesus teaches us, and to walk in those paths. And these images ask us to reflect upon what God can do in our lives.
What are our rough ways that need to be made smooth? Is it a rough way of anger? A rough way of fear? A rough way of worry?
What are our mountains that need to be made low? Is it a mountain of resentment or bitterness? A mountain of hatred or division?
What are our valleys that need to be filled? Do we have a valley of despair that needs to be filled with hope? Do we have a valley of suffering that needs to be filled with healing? Do we have a valley of separation that needs to be filled with peace?
This word proclaims that God comes to us to prepare the way. God comes to us in the words and encouragement of friends or family. God comes to us in worship and prayer. God comes to in Scripture and devotion. And God comes to us in strange voices crying out in the wilderness.
And as John calls for bearing “fruits worthy of repentance,” we hear this call not in generalities and platitudes but in concrete and specific actions. John does not tell the people simply to love one another and give to those in need. He tells them that if they have two cloaks to give one away. John does not tell tax collectors and soldiers to do justice. He tells the tax collectors to collect no more than what is prescribed. He tells soldiers not to extort by threats or arrests … and to be satisfied with their wages.
In the same way, we also are called to consider how God specifically calls us to acts of love and justice. Perhaps God is calling you to give up your Starbucks coffee and give that money to someone who needs it. Perhaps God is calling you to get off your computer or IPhone and spend some time with your family. Perhaps God is telling you to get your vaccination and booster and make sure to wear a mask to protect those around you.
Whatever it might be, God does not want us to stay with love as a fuzzy, warm feeling or with justice as a noble concept. God wants us to discover what love and justice mean specifically with our family, our co-workers, our classmates, our neighbors, our friends and the stranger.
And as we do, we prepare the way for the light of Christ to shine more brightly in ourselves and in our world. This Advent, let us be open to that voice. Let us respond to the call. Let us together prepare the way of the Lord.
