Kittanning, Penn., is about an hour north and east of Pittsburgh, situated along the Allegheny River. Here as elsewhere throughout the state, we experienced a beautiful countryside with rolling hills covered in trees, that my son Sam said reminded him of a Van Gogh painting.
In this region extending here and continuing down around Pittsburgh several of my mother’s ancestral lines lay. In the Kittanning Cemetery, I was looking for the graves of my 3-great-grandfather John Truby (1784-1875) and his father Michael.
The cemetery, placed upon a hill, was huge, which I had not expected from a town of only 4,000 people. I only hoped that Find-A-Grave (our online hero!) would give us some clues as to where to start.
The better news was an open cemetery office. As I got to the office, a man on a lawn mower pulled up, introducing himself as Chad, a manager. When I told him about doing family history research and being daunted by the size of the cemetery, he proudly told me of how many were buried there, many that were well-known.
“We even have the little drummer boy of the Revolutionary War,” he boasted. His love of the place and its history exuded from him, reminding me of the pride I had seen in my fourth cousin Clark Reiner and the love of his farm and its legacy.
Then I told Chad the family history I sought. I gave him the names. I gave him the dates. He took a step back.
“I think I know exactly where they are, but let’s make sure.”
He went to his card catalog, quickly found what he was looking for and then declared, “Yep. I was right. Your ancestor was the little drummer boy for the Revolutionary War.”
He then led us out behind the office to the place where Michael and Anna Truby were buried, along with their son John and his wife Lavinia. And there on the headstone placed by the DAR in 1984 were the words:
“For 3 years a drummer boy in the Revolutionary War”
Chad proceeded to tell me that all these historical graves were at one in a cemetery down the hill. But as it was in a flood plain and as a dam was about to take place on the river, the people of the town came together in the 1930s and moved these graves up the hill to the new cemetery, thus preserving this heritage.
Consider for a moment the power of that image of a community that would get “down and dirty” to preserve a heritage and a history. In a time when it is hard to bring people together, here we have a common history that a people held onto. Not every community did it then. Certainly, not many communities do it now.
Yet I also reflect on the heritage and history we wish to preserve and protect. A story of a drummer boy is great to relate. The flags I would notice here and so many other places of veterans — especially Revolutionary War veterans — is wonderful to see. But what of the common folk in my lines? What of the farmers, bakers, mechanics and construction workers? What of the labor and effort that went to care for the land, care for the people?
I could hear my fourth cousin Clark — who farms the land that has been in the family since 1789 — talk about what his forefathers and foremothers did to work the land and make a living. Where are their flags? Where are their new tombstones?
And as much as we celebrate our heroes and our accomplishments, we also remember our crimes, our injustices, our failures. Preserving our history means that we do not bask in how good we think we are. Preserving that history also means we show how much work is left to do.
As I think about my 4-great-grandfather Michael Truby, drummer boy for the Revolutionary War, I recall how another figure later in history — Martin Luther King Jr. — who wished to only be remembered as a drum major, a drum major for justice, a drum major for peace, a drum major for righteousness.
So I invite you all to drum along with me — old and young, rich and poor, male and female, gay and straight, from all races, faiths and nations. Drum along with me until all join the march and all know the song.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
