I have been trying to think of what to write about the events of this past week. So let me illustrate with a story….
I am on sabbatical, doing a genealogical road trip. Thursday my son and I were traveling through rural Nebraska, on our way to the Omaha nation, where my great-great-uncle was a Presbyterian minister from 1880-1892.
Along the road we passed a sign — “It’s a life, not a choice” — proudly declaring its judgment against abortion.
Then less than an hour later we came to the Omaha people, shoved away like every other indigenous peoples throughout this country. And I heard the story of how we would take away these children and seek to strip them of their families and heritages and traditions, whether it was the Presbyterians of the 1880s or of the Mormons, Catholics, and Lutherans of the 20th and 21st centuries. I heard the story of Genoa, Nebraska, with a cemetery of buried indigenous children never returned to their people, with children treated as sweatshop employees.
Where were the people to cry out for them, it’s a life not a choice? Even only an hour away.
Where are the people to cry out in Buffalo or Uvalde, it’s a life not a choice?
Where are the people to cry out for George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery or Breonna Taylor? It’s a life not a choice?
We like to simplify the abortion debate as if it is an easy, throwaway decision for the women who make that choice. (News Flash — it’s not, and if you think it is, you haven’t listened to those who made that difficult choice.)
But what angers me is when those who oppose abortion rights have the presumptive gall to call themselves “pro-life” when these issues of justice in our past and present cry out for a response. People have died and are dying in this country, but somehow their lives don’t count.
Please do not call yourself “pro-life” until you are willing to stand up for all lives.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
