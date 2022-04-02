Even if you are not a watcher of awards show, you likely have heard or seen something about the Academy Awards last Sunday night.
Unfortunately, many people will remember it — or even heard about it — for one incident, namely, when Will Smith responded to Chris Rock’s joke about his wife by coming up on stage and slapping him.
Let’s be clear: though Chris Rock’s joke showed questionable judgment and taste, Will Smith should not have responded as he did. As Will Smith later said in his apology, “There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.” That being said, Will Smith took responsibility for his actions and apologized for his behavior.
But here is what is most tragic: there were so many wonderful moments and memories from this year’s Oscars, that it would actually be shameful for us to only think about it in respect to this incident.
The Oscars should be remembered for Ariana DeBose, who won for Best Supporting Actress in “West Side Story,” the first openly queer woman of color to win an Oscar. In a country where our LGBTQ brothers and sisters still at times fight for recognition — Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill being one example — DeBose winning shows that we can celebrate all people, no matter their ethnicity or orientation.
The Oscars should be remembered for Troy Kotsur, who won for Best Supporting Actor in “CODA,” the first deaf actor to win the award. His winning shows that we can celebrate all people of all abilities, highlighted as well by “CODA” (which stands for “Children of Deaf Adults”) winning Best Picture.
The Oscars should be remembered for the presentation of the Best Picture Oscar by Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli. Though Minnelli was in a wheelchair and suffered from moments of confusion, Gaga was there by her side to help her, encourage her, be there with and for her, telling her often, “It’s OK. I got this.” That presentation showed us how we can be there for one another, lifting each other up, helping out one another when we need it.
The Oscars should be remembered for the documentary award that Chris Rock presented: “Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” about 1969’s Harlem Cultural Festival. QuestLove, who directed the documentary, was overcome by emotion at the award, for he did the film as a tribute to his parents and to shine a light on an amazing cultural moment that often has been forgotten.
The Oscars should be remembered for Will Smith winning the Best Actor Award for “King Richard,” about Richard Williams who trained and guided his daughters Venus and Serena to overcome obstacles — and particularly the systemic racism in this country — to become two of the greatest tennis players to play the game.
In no other year that I can remember have I seen such incredible moments of grace and celebration of diversity. In many ways, the 2022 Oscars showed us what the church should be like but too often is not: a place to celebrate our differences, show grace and encouragement, give voice to the voiceless, and continue to work toward the love and justice of the Kingdom of God.
And if you still choose to dwell on the incident, may what happened afterward also inspire us all to take responsibility for our actions and seek forgiveness from all that we have harmed. And then may we be inspired to work for the grace and kindness and celebration and justice that the rest of the show demonstrated to all of us.
