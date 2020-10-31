This Sunday is All Saints Sunday, a Sunday in which we lift up those saints that have gone before us over this past year.
We often do a disservice to the notion of saints when we only see them as exemplary figures whose faith is somehow beyond our reach. We think of those from the distant past, like the apostles or St. Francis. Or we think of those from the recent past like Mother Theresa or Martin Luther King Jr. And when we reflect on those lives, they seem to reflect a standard that is beyond our grasp.
Yet, all the saints who have gone before us were human beings like ourselves. Sometimes they got it right. Sometimes they got it wrong. The key in all of their lives was that they sought to live their lives in faithfulness to Jesus. And in that faithfulness, they inspire our lives and our faith, so that we may live our own lives faithfully to Jesus.
All Saints Day and All Saints Sunday provide us with an opportunity to consider all those who have shaped our faith, who have been models or role models for us. They are present not as unattainable ideals but as guides or encouragers. And if we can begin to consider our grandparents, parents, siblings or friends as the saints who have gone before us, then we can see a figure such as Francis and Mother Theresa as human beings like us who strove to live out their faith in the world. They become for us a company, a host, who encourages us on our journey:
“Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight and the sin that clings so closely, and let us run with perseverance the race that is set before us.” (Hebrews 12:1)
We then change the way that we think about ourselves. We all have been touched by the same grace of God as the saints who have gone before us. We partake in the great cloud of witnesses even now. As the saints have shaped our faith, so we too are called to be role models and examples for our children and for those who follow after us. We too are saints.
Does this mean that we are perfect? By no means! Rather, we see ourselves as Martin Luther described us: “always at the same time both saint and sinner.” And knowing the forgiveness and love of God, we walk on this journey of faith, striving each day to come closer to the way that Jesus showed us. And if takes some encouragement from those who have gone before us, we will take that support as it comes.
Consider the saints within your life. How do you see their effect upon how you live your life? What about them makes you want to be a better person? What about them shows you God’s incredible grace and love? What about them shapes you more into the image of Christ?
Then, consider your own life. What effect are you having upon others? Your family? Your neighbors or friends? Your classmates or co-workers? The people you see in the store or on the street? What do people know about you from the effect you have upon others? If it is not what you want it to be, how can you be open to God’s grace to mold you into the person God wants you to be?
Mother Theresa put it this way: “Not all of us can do great things, but we all can do small things with great love.” As we reflect on those who have gone before us, may we be inspired to live out of our faith in Jesus Christ.
That is what All Saints Day is all about.
