This past weekend we had a memorial service for Bob Lange, a member who had died 18 months ago. We waited this long because Bob had been such an important part of the music and worship life. We wanted to wait when choirs could be fully gathered, and his life fully celebrated.
His daughter-in-law shared how she had heard Bob say, “There have been three constants in my life: faith, family, and music.” And indeed those three constants flowed out of all that Bob did and said.
What are your constants?
This past summer my family and I went on a nine-week journey across the United States with an emphasis on family history. I started the trek with my younger son and our dog. We stopped first in Eldred Township in Schuykill County, Penn. There I found the graves of my 3-great and 4-great-grandparents.
More importantly, I met my fourth cousin Clark Reiner, who farms on the Reiner Family Farm, which has been in the family since 1760. He gave us a grand tour of the farms with pictures and documents. We saw where the family homestead had been. We saw and heard the story of the barn built with the whole family’s help.
Though for me it was a connection to a history that I had not known, for Clark this was a sharing of his very self, the love of the land, the pride in his heritage, a sense of family. He kept speaking of the sacrifices that our forefathers had given to ensure the continuation and success of the farm and how grateful that this farm would pass on to his nephew and stay in the family.
With our visit, Clark had a chance to share his self, who he was, knowing that we were open ears to hear it. Sometimes isn’t that all we ever look for? A person who will hear our story and just listen and embrace and appreciate that story.
What are your constants?
For Clark, his constants would be faith, family and the farm, and those constants flowed out of all that Clark did and said.
What are your constants?
Like Bob and Clark, I hope that faith and family form the central part of those constants that motivate my life and the lives of all of us. Jesus spoke this most powerfully in the Sermon on the Mount: “Strive first for the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.” (Matthew 6:33)
Yet, like Bob and Clark, we are all called to see what talents, what gifts, what passions, God has placed within us, and then we are called to live out of that which motivates us, that which gives us life. And when we find what that passion is, we live that out in communion with others. We celebrate our differences, and from them we grow into the Beloved Community that God desires for us all. As Paul tells the Corinthians: “To each is given the manifestation of the Spirit for the common good.” (1 Corinthians 12:8)
Find your center in God, and from that center discover the God-giftedness you are and live from that into all that God calls you to be.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.