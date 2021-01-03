Happy Epiphany!
On Epiphany, Jan. 6, we celebrate the arrival of the Magi to Bethlehem to witness the coming of Jesus. It is an incredible story that Matthew includes at the beginning of his gospel. Here in the most Jewish of the gospels appears perhaps the most “un-Jewish” of all people: these wise men, Magi, royal astrologers. Yet, they are the ones who understand that something significant has happened. A king has been born! The skies themselves give witness to it!
On the one hand, the wise men represent the fulfillment of what the prophets said about the Messiah. As Isaiah said, “nations shall come to your light, and kings to the brightness of your dawn.” (Isaiah 60:3) When the Messiah comes, the surrounding nations and kings will recognize it and bear witness to it. So, when the Magi recognize the star as the arrival of a king, they bear witness to the arrival of Messiah. When the Magi come to the house (Not a manger in Matthew 2!) and offer their gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh, they offer royal gifts, fit for a king, and so recognize the presence of the one who has come to save his people. So, Matthew includes these Magi as representative of the nations who come to the light promised in the Messiah and so fulfill what Isaiah has declared.
On the other hand, the wise men remind us that often it is outsiders who “get it” better than we do. A story is told about when Gandhi was asked what he thought about Christianity. His response: “I think it would be a good idea.” Often times we can get so caught up in our own agendas, our own limitations, our own “stuff,” that we forget what and who brought us together here in the first place. It is all about the one who has been born among us. It is all about the God who has revealed the Divine Self in Jesus. It is all about God having such great love for us that we were given Jesus.
The wise men remind us that we need to stop looking for Jesus only in churches. We need to start looking for Jesus wherever we might be. We need to start looking for Jesus in the work done in our communities. We need to start looking for Jesus in the acts of justice and mercy done throughout the world. We need to start looking for Jesus when people are reconciled to each other, when walls of bitterness or prejudice are broken down, when forgiveness happens.
Where is the Spirit already at work in our community and our world? How can we be a part of that? The wise men remind us that this work may not be done in the expected places, among the “religious folk.” Rather, the work of the Spirit happens wherever love, justice, peace, forgiveness and reconciliation happens. The sad fact is that often the church is the last place where such qualities and such work is done.
When we start asking those questions and seeking those answers, the Star rises again for us and Jesus is found within, among and around us.
Happy Epiphany!
