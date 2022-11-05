This past weekend while our children were out trick-or-treating on Halloween, we Lutherans celebrated Reformation Sunday, the “birthday” of all churches that fall under the Protestant umbrella. Specifically, we remember the actions of Martin Luther on Oct. 31, 1517, when he protested the practices of the Roman Catholic Church of his day. What began as a protest movement became a break within the church, with divisions that last down to the present day.

This year I found myself reflecting on a meaning of the Reformation as I listened to a Roman Catholic mentor, Luke Johnson, as he spoke about Scripture in the life of the church. He appealed for a change in the way that we engage Scripture: “If Scripture is ever again to be a living source for theology, [we] must become less preoccupied with the world that produced the Scripture and learn again to live in the world that Scripture produces.” He spoke further about how we read Scripture for information, when we are called to read Scripture for transformation.

The Rev. David Armstrong-Reiner is pastor at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2375 Ga. Highway 20 in Conyers. Contact him at pastor.david@conyerselc.org.

