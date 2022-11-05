This past weekend while our children were out trick-or-treating on Halloween, we Lutherans celebrated Reformation Sunday, the “birthday” of all churches that fall under the Protestant umbrella. Specifically, we remember the actions of Martin Luther on Oct. 31, 1517, when he protested the practices of the Roman Catholic Church of his day. What began as a protest movement became a break within the church, with divisions that last down to the present day.
This year I found myself reflecting on a meaning of the Reformation as I listened to a Roman Catholic mentor, Luke Johnson, as he spoke about Scripture in the life of the church. He appealed for a change in the way that we engage Scripture: “If Scripture is ever again to be a living source for theology, [we] must become less preoccupied with the world that produced the Scripture and learn again to live in the world that Scripture produces.” He spoke further about how we read Scripture for information, when we are called to read Scripture for transformation.
He then spoke of Martin Luther and how it was Luther’s encounter with the Jesus of Scripture that transformed himself and how he saw the world. Luther had tortured himself before, seeking how he could set himself with God. As he was guided to read and claim the words of Paul in Romans, he found his life changed when he understood that all of us “are now justified by [God’s] grace as a gift, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus.” (Romans 3:24)
As Luther experienced the power and freedom of God’s grace and forgiveness, that experience not only transformed how he saw himself but also how he saw all people. He then knew that he had to stand against any practice that stood in the way of that grace. Thus, he protested against the church for suggesting that money given to the church could set your soul free from purgatory. As Luther knew that nothing he would do would set himself right with God, so also no amount of money would set him free either. He protested so that he might reform the church. Unfortunately, the church at that time was not ready to reform, so the Lutheran church was birthed as a result.
As time has gone on, however, we continue to fall back into patterns of trying to do something to set ourselves right. If only we say the right words (we think), we will be right with God. If only we believe in the right political agenda, we will be right with God. If only we wear the right clothes, if only we listen to the right music, if only we act the right way, we will be right with God.
Whenever we think it is about something that we do, we are reading for information not transformation. In so doing, we have missed the point of what an encounter with Jesus is all about.
Whenever we try to make distinctions about who is in or out — whether that is based on race, religion, nationality, orientation or gender identity — we have lost sight of the God that Paul encountered: “There is no longer Jew or Greek, there is no longer slave or free, there is no longer male and female; for all of you are one in Christ Jesus.” (Galatians 3:28)
May we all in the spirit of the Reformation all encounter the God who seeks to transform us by that wonderful grace shown in Jesus.
