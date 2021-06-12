Growing up in California, I am familiar with the mustard plant. Yet, that familiarity always makes me wonder how different the mustard plant must have been in Galilee.
Do you remember Jesus’ comment about faith and the mustard seed? He turns to his followers and says, “With what can we compare the kingdom of God, or what parable will we use for it? It is like a mustard seed, which, when sown upon the ground, is the smallest of all the seeds on earth; yet when it is sown it grows up and becomes the greatest of all shrubs, and puts forth large branches, so that the birds of the air can make nests in its shade.” (Mark 4:30-32)
Out West, mustard was never a bush and certainly not a tree that birds could make a nest in. It was a plant, a flower, that dominated the rural countryside with its bright yellow. In some ways, I compare mustard to kudzu: once you have it, it takes over entire hillsides.
And though no birds made their nests in these plants, the bees made their living off them. I could stand on the edge of a field of mustard and hear the steady hum of the bees as they gathered the nectar from these flowers. Mustard gave a delight to the eyes with its color, to the ears with the hum of the bees, and to the taste with the honey produced as a result.
But what the mustard plant of California and the mustard bush or tree in Galilee share is the size of their origins. Whether it is the overgrown field of yellow or the bush with the birds, all of this happens from the smallest of seeds. I remember picking apart the dried seeds. They are the smallest of specks. And yet, all those fields of green and yellow begin with that speck of a seed.
Whether it be the greatest of shrubs in Galilee or the splendor of fields in California, the image and metaphor Jesus proclaims still applies. We throw out this seed, living and speaking and spreading this message of love and grace and letting God take care of the results.
And even when it seems that our efforts are too small and too feeble to have any effect, then look at the abundance of yellow that starts with the smallest of efforts. Or see a shrub so large that birds make their nest. God takes whatever we have and transforms it into abundance.
We have a Franciscan blessing that we use at the end of each of our worship services. The last lines remind me of what Jesus is talking about with the mustard seed: “And God bless with enough foolishness to believe that we can make a difference in this world, so that we can do what others claim cannot be done.”
People of God, let us be such a foolish people. Keep casting out the seeds of love, the seeds of justice, the seeds of hope, the seeds of inclusion, the seeds of peace. And when you despair at how small the effort seems, remember the mustard see and trust that God will take what we do and transform the world.
“God, I feel so inadequate. My efforts and my resources seem so small. Yet, you are the God of abundance, and in you I trust. You can take what I have and transform it into overflowing grace. Amen.”
