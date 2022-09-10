As we will remember this weekend the tragic events that happened in New York City and Washington, D.C., 21 years ago, I found some words I wrote five years ago that speak now as they spoke then:
As a church, we are called to practice radical openness.
When we recall the story of Jonah, we focus on the first part of the story. God calls Jonah to proclaim a message of repentance to Ninevah, but Jonah gets on a ship in the opposite direction. When a storm rises up and threatens the ship, the sailors discover that Jonah is to blame. When he encourages them to throw him into the sea, a great fish swallows Jonah. In the belly of that fish, Jonah prays for forgiveness, and the fish spits him out. When God calls him again to Ninevah, Jonah goes, Ninevah repents, and God spares the city.
But the story does not end there
Jonah is angry that the city is spared. He even goes and sits on a hill across the way to see if God will destroy Ninevah. So God causes a plant to grow and shade Jonah from the heat. When the plant is destroyed, Jonah rails against God for the plant’s destruction. God then gently asks Jonah about expanding his vision of God’s mercy: “And should I not be concerned about Ninevah, that great city, in which there are more than a hundred and twenty thousand persons who do not know their right hand from their left, and also many animals.” (Jonah 4:11)
Why did Jonah resist God’s call to Ninevah? Why did he protest when God spared them? Ninevah was the capital of Assyria, the empire that would conquer the northern kingdom of Israel — Jonah’s country — and carry them off to exile. Jonah resisted God’s call to Ninevah, because Ninevah represented the enemy … and he knew that God was a loving and merciful God, one who loved the enemy just as much as God loved him.
The story of Jonah confronts us with how we treat people different than us. Will we treat others as an enemy … or as children of God, made in God’s image? Will we compare others with how much we have done? Or will we see all of us as equal in the sight of God? Will we practice radical openness?
But how can we do this with our “enemies”? We begin with ourselves.
♦ First, bring to mind someone who has hurt you, someone you don’t like, someone you may even despise.
♦ Then, remind yourself that this person is a child of God, made in God’s image, just as you are.
♦ Pray for that person. Ask God to bless that person and watch over them.
♦ If God so moves you, reach out to them.
When you have done that with an individual, move forward and do the same with a group that you struggle with, that you are uncomfortable with, that you reject. Perhaps it is a group with different beliefs or faith or a different nationality. As you pray for them, ask how you may reach out to them. Pray that you may see yourself as equal to them. And then be prepared to reach out and be open to them.
I will always remember what happened six years ago when Imam Mohammed visited us with his community at Masjid At-taqwa. Bobby, one of our members, lost his cousin in the attacks on Sept. 11 and still grieves each year. Yet, he came to the presentation. He met the imam and his community. He encountered them as human beings. And that encounter allowed him to move on. He still grieves his cousin’s death, but he also knows that the terrorists then no more represent Islam than the Ku Klux Klan represent Christianity. Bobby experienced a moment of grace, of radical openness.
This is not easy, but it is our call as believers, as a church. It is a mark of what Christian community is all about. If we believe in God’s grace and mercy, then we believe that God’s grace and mercy extends to all people.
We do not sit and wait for God’s wrath like Jonah. We reach out and embrace our friends and our enemies, neighbors and strangers, with the love God shows to us and for us. We practice radical openness.
Recommended for you
PHOTOS: Former Ambassador Nikki Haley joins U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker at campaign rally in Norcross
Former Ambassador Nikki Haley joined U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker and Attorney General Chris Carr during a rally in front of the Global Mall in Norcross on Friday. The rally specifically focused on drumming up support in the local Indian-American community for Walker's campaign for … Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.