I had another column written, but in light of the news on Tuesday, this column needed to change.
Derek Chauvin, the police officer who kneeled on the back of George Floyd for over nine minutes and killed him, was found guilty on all charges.
As I watched the jury deliver their verdict, I could hear the prophet Amos: “Take away from me the noise of your songs: I will not listen to the melody of your harps. But let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.” (Amos 5:23-24)
As I listened to the verdict, I could hear Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., express his confidence and hope that “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”
As I write these words on the night of the verdict, Dr. King’s words ring a little more true. I feel that we have taken steps toward the pursuit of justice and the living out of righteousness.
But the task is far from over. The task has only just begun. As one commentator said, we need to understand that justice is not an end; it is a process. We cannot naively think that just because George Floyd’s killer has been brought to justice that the work of justice is finished. All we have to do is look at the news from this past week. All we have to do is to hear the news of the death of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center. All we have to do is to hear the news of the shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago. And these are only the names that have made the news.
And if you question the appropriateness of speaking about racial justice in a pulpit column, then please read the prophets – especially Amos – and hear their constant cry for social justice. Listen to the words and life of Jesus, who crossed social boundaries to show love to those that the religious and political establishment pushed aside. Listen to Jesus when he says, “If any of you put a stumbling-block before one of these little ones who believe in me, it would be better for you if a great millstone were fastened around your neck and you were drowned in the depth of the sea.” (Matthew 18:6) And then re-read the story of Adam Toledo or Trayvon Martin or Tamir Rice or Emmet Till and ask how Jesus would respond.
Hear the words of 1 John 3:17: “How does God’s love abide in anyone who has the world’s goods and sees a brother or sister in need and yet refuses help.” Or hear the words of James 2:15-16: “If a brother or sister is naked and lacks daily food, and one of you says to them, ‘Go in peace; keep warm and eat your fill,’ and yet you do not supply their bodily needs, what is the good of that?”
Social justice is an essential part of the faith journey. Walking in the way of Jesus will mean – must mean – to work for justice for all people.
The time of silence is over. The church must join in the cry of “Black lives matter,” because for too long we have been complicit in denying the humanity of Black lives. The conviction of Derek Chauvin is a start, a step, in the direction of justice. But let us all take on the process of justice that is before us. It is the way of Jesus. It is the way of faith. Let’s all join in making that justice flow like water and that righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.