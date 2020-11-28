What a different Thanksgiving this has been.
In any other year, family and friends would travel and gather together, and for some this may still have been the case. Parades still fill the morning television, but no crowds line the street. Football games still are played, but the crowds are kept to a minimum. Even “Black Friday” looks different with stores starting weeks earlier and the bulk of savings going online.
The global pandemic has changed the appearance of our national holiday.
Oh, sure, many of us still gorged ourselves on turkey, stuffing, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, yams, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls and pumpkin pie. But the change in crowds and gatherings may have caused some of us to think that the meaning of Thanksgiving 2020 was somehow diminished.
Or perhaps our circumstances have highlighted what this day truly means.
Thanksgiving as a holiday calls us to give thanks. We give thanks to God for our families. We give thanks to God for our health. We give thanks to God for our blessings.
What a contrast to how we had turned the day into a time in which we fulfilled our most selfish of wants or desires!
I think about the myths that surround the origins of this American holiday. We talk about the Pilgrims and how they made their way to a new land to begin a new life. We talk about the difficulties and struggles they faced as they encountered this new place. We talk about how those who were born in this land, the native-born, reached out to these foreigners, these Pilgrims, and provided them the help they needed to survive. We talk about how the two came together to celebrate together and give thanks.
I know this is a simplified version. I know that the situation and circumstances were much more complex. But this is the story we have told our children, and it is a good story that we told. It is a story that speaks of getting along with each other despite our differences. It speaks of celebrating across our cultures and our nationalities. It speaks of welcoming the stranger, knowing and helping the other.
And is that not a good vision, a good ideal to uphold? In a time in which we feel divided as a country, the myth of Thanksgiving calls us to come together, to help one another, to care for one another, to celebrate together, despite our differences. In a time in which we feel isolated and alone, the myth of Thanksgiving calls us to find new ways to reach out to one another. In a time in which we struggle, the myth of Thanksgiving calls us to see that all of us working together can build each other up and help us through this crisis.
In words we have heard recently, it is not about “keeping the faith.” It is about “spreading the faith”: spreading the peace, spreading the joy, spreading the love.
The myth of Thanksgiving asks us how we have responded to those different than us in our communities. Have we reached out to those in need, supported them in their struggles, and rejoiced with them in their accomplishments?
It is long past time to reclaim the founding myth of Thanksgiving. The myth of Thanksgiving calls us to not simply fill our bellies and fill our houses. It calls us to open our doors and open our hearts.
Gratitude is about more than attitude. Gratitude is a way of life. In gratitude, we give thanks to the One who gave us all things. In gratitude, we give back to God even as we give to those around us, so that all may be blessed and all might know of the overflowing love of God.
May this Thanksgiving – perhaps especially this Thanksgiving of 2020 – spur all of us to such gratitude and such a way of life.
