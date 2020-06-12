This past Sunday those of us in liturgical churches celebrated Trinity Sunday, the mystery of God who is revealed as Father, Son and Holy Spirit. All of us as Christians say that God is Three, but God is One, or simply that God is Three-in-One.
I have heard many ways that people have tried to explain what the Trinity means. I have even used many of those ways. St. Patrick centuries ago compared the Trinity to a clover. Others use the egg (with its shell, yolk, and white) or water (which can be liquid, solid and gas) or a rainbow as analogies. But all of these analogies fall short, making distinctions where the Trinity has none. In the end, God as Trinity expresses a mystery that is beyond human understanding. Yet, God as Trinity expresses a belief and a reality that is vital for our faith.
God as Trinity says that God in essence is Community. Father, Son, and Holy Spirit all flow into one another, so that we cannot separate them and treat them as distinct entities.
And if God in essence is Community, then we take seriously when Genesis tells us that we are made in the image and likeness of God: “So God created humankind in his image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them.” (Genesis 1: 27). If God in essence is Community, then humanity in essence is Community. When we are tempted to act as if the individual is all that matters, we remember that the nature of God, the character of God, the identity of God, is Trinity, is Community. And if God is Community, then so are we.
And if we are Community, then what happens to anyone else happens also to me. I cannot be separate from the pain, the hurt, and the outrage that my brothers and sisters feel.
God as Trinity, God as Community, means that I identify with the pain and anger my African-American brothers and sisters feel. When Ahmaud Arbery is shot, I am shot, and I also have pulled the trigger. When George Floyd is pinned and strangled to death, I also cannot breathe, and I also have taken away that breath. And when the outrage pours out in the streets, I also join in, both to take responsibility and to stand with all those who face the continued pain of injustice and systemic racism in our country.
We are all made in the image and likeness of God, the God who is Trinity, the God who is Community. And in that image and likeness and trusting in that image and likeness, I cannot keep silent. God as Trinity, God as Community, demands it. Our nation and world demand it. The blood of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd demands it. The blood of Breanna Taylor demands it.
The prophet Amos gives us our marching orders: “let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.” (Amos 5:24) For the sake of George and Breanna and Ahmaud and in the name of God who is Trinity, may we stand for that justice and for that righteousness.
