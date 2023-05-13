...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Much of north and central Georgia.
* WHEN...Developing after 2 AM and continuing through 9 AM EDT
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
In the late 14th century there lived a remarkable nun named Julian, who lived in an abbey in Norwich. As a young woman, she had a profound and intimate experience of God that she spent her lifetime trying to put into words.
One insight God revealed was that the Divine could be expressed as a Mother as easily as a Father: “as truly as God is our Father, so truly is God our Mother …. Our Mother in nature, our Mother in grace, because he wanted altogether to become our Mother in all things.”
Today there are still many churches that are threatened when we speak of God in feminine language. Yet, the Bible itself includes mothering images for God. We hear those mothering images especially when God is compared to a mother bird or mother hen:
“May you be richly rewarded by the LORD, the God of Israel, under whose wings you have come to take refuge.” (Ruth 2:12)
“[God] will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge …” (Psalm
91:4)
“Jerusalem, Jerusalem, you who kill the prophets and stone those sent to you, how often I have longed to gather your children together, as a hen gathers her chicks under her wings, and you were not willing.” (Matthew 23:37; Luke 13:34)
“[God] guarded [Jacob] as the apple of his eye, like an eagle that stirs up its nest and hovers over its young, that spreads its wings to catch them and carries them aloft.” (Deuteronomy
32:10-11)
And Isaiah especially likes the image of God as Mother:
“For a long time I [God] have kept silent, I have been quiet and held myself back. But now, like a woman in childbirth, I cry out, I gasp and pant.” (Isa. 42:14)
“As a mother comforts her child, so will I [God] comfort you; and you will be comforted over Jerusalem.” (Isa. 66:13)
“Can a mother forget the baby at her breast and have no compassion on the child she has borne? Though she may forget, I [God] will not forget you!” (Isa. 49:15)
My favorite psalm portrays a trust in God like a trust in one’s mother: “I have calmed and quieted my soul, like a weaned child with its mother; my soul is like the weaned child that is with me.” (Psalm 131:2)
And should we be surprised by these examples? On this weekend as we celebrate our mothers, we know that the best found in our mothers showed us a caring and nurturing love that is found at the heart of God. When I think about the love of God, I can think of those times that my own mother would come and be with me when I was sick. I remember sitting on the bed with her as she read me stories and books. I remember how my mother shared with me about God and Jesus and encouraged me in my faith journey. My mother gave me a glimpse of who God is.
Yet, not all of us were raised in a loving, healthy environment. Not all of us knew the love of a mother. My hope and prayer is that if you have not known that love from your mother, that you found that love in another person who nurtured you along the way.
Either way, these mothering images of God can guide us. They remind us — whether we have known that mother’s love or not — that God is still there like that mother hen seeking to gather us under those wings. God is still there like a mother eagle, covering us and giving us refuge. God is still there comforting us like a mother, feeding us like a mother, quieting us like a mother.
On this Mothers’ Day may we know the love of God, who as a Mother created us all in that Divine Image and who continues to love us and gather us home.
