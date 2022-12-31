Today I wish to keep my words simple.
On Christmas Eve I received a message that a young family’s home burned down. The husband is 21. His wife is 20. His twin brother lived with them. They have two children, ages 3 and 1. They lost everything.
Today I wish to keep my words simple.
On Christmas Eve I received a message that a young family’s home burned down. The husband is 21. His wife is 20. His twin brother lived with them. They have two children, ages 3 and 1. They lost everything.
As the word spread among church and community leaders, we also sought and continue to seek what we can do to help them. I stopped by late morning and offered some grocery gift cards with the hope that we might be able to provide more soon.
As I left the room with the young mother wishing me a happy holidays and thanks, I burst into tears as I drove away.
As I drove, I thought about another young couple two millennia ago, giving birth to a child in a cave, a place where only animals dwelt. And the couple then and the couple now remind me that the message of Christmas was never meant to stay for one day or 12 days. It is a message of God’s presence and God’s love that is meant to transform our lives and transform our world every day.
There are too many people crying out for help, there are too many that are hurting or suffering in both little and large ways, for us to keep this love to ourselves.
I urge us to hear the words again of Howard Thurman in a Christmas sermon:
“When the song of the angels is stilled,
When the star in the sky is gone,
When the kings and princes are home,
When the shepherds are back with their flock,
The work of Christmas begins:
To find the lost,
To heal the broken,
To feed the hungry,
To release the prisoner,
To rebuild the nations,
To bring peace among others,
To make music in the heart.”
Now that the celebration is over, let the work of Christmas take root and move forward in all of us.
Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 30
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Rev. David Armstrong-Reiner is pastor at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2375 Ga. Highway 20 in Conyers. Contact him at pastor.david@conyerselc.org.
Editor
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect the opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.