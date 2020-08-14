I am struggling.
I am struggling with frustration. Frustration at the continuing rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. Frustration with having to continue to push off our public gathering for worship out of our concern for public safety and love of neighbor.
I am struggling with anger. Anger at the polarization of our politics. Anger at the divisiveness of our rhetoric. Anger at those who do not understand that a mask is a matter of public safety and not a reduction in our personal liberty. Anger at those who turn a blind eye to the repeated examples of racial injustice in our country.
And in the midst of those struggles, I recall one of my favorite stories from Scripture, the story of Jacob’s struggle with the angel or man of God or God. Something about the story touches me in a deep way.
Jacob’s struggle happens at a time of acute crisis. Jacob was preparing the next morning to face his brother Esau for the first time in more than 20 years. When Jacob left his home, Esau had vowed to kill Jacob, because Jacob had stolen his birthright and blessing – “The days of mourning for my father are approaching; then I will kill my brother Jacob.” (Genesis 27:41) Jacob had no idea what was going to happen when he now encountered Esau. Would Esau welcome him? Or would Esau kill him?
As Jacob faces his inner demons, he finds himself in the middle of the night, struggling with an unnamed man. As the day begins to break, the man strikes Jacob on his hip, throwing it out of joint. Yet, Jacob continues to cling to the man, saying to him, “I will not let you go, unless you bless me.” (Genesis 32:26)
With that, the man (the angel? God?) gives Jacob a new name – Israel – “for you have striven with God and with humans and have prevailed.” (Genesis 32:28)
Given this situation, the story represents Jacob wrestling with his fears or his guilt or his past. The power in this story is the promise that as we struggle with ourselves – especially as we struggle openly before God – blessing can and will come.
For me, this story is an example to follow. I picture myself as Jacob, struggling to find blessing in many different circumstances. This story represents my approach to Scripture, a struggle to understand or a struggle to find grace and God. I struggle with the text by refusing to let go: “I will not let you go, unless you bless me.”
When I struggle with my own past, my own fears, my own guilt, this story represents my wrestling with God and with myself: “I will not let you go, unless you bless me.”
When I struggle with life’s meaning – especially in light of illness, death, or despair – this story represents my prayerful struggle before God: “I will not let you go, unless you bless me.”
And when I struggle with my anger and frustrations – over the pandemic, over continued examples of racial injustice, over our polarization, over our divisions – this story represents my struggle to find meaning and hope and the wisdom to know how to move forward: “I will not let you go, unless you bless me.”
For if we are struggling and wrestling with God, at least we are still in a relationship with God. When God renames Jacob as a consequence — calling him Israel, “The one who contends” — God affirms that the presence of God and our own meaning is found in the struggle.
So, let us contend and struggle together. Let us not let go until the blessing comes. Let us “Sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us; Sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought us; facing the rising sun of our new day begun, let us march on till victory is won.”
