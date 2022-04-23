Alleluia! Christ is risen! Christ is risen indeed!
Let us be clear: This is no idle tale! In Luke 24, when the women enter the empty tomb and encounter the two men in dazzling clothes, they do not have to see the risen Jesus in order to believe the news. Reminded of all that Jesus had spoken before, they rush back to tell the disciples.
But the disciples treat this news as empty gossip, an idle tale. How often do we do the same thing: discounting the witness of faith when it comes from people who do not look or act like we expect them to. Even when the women remind the disciples of all that Jesus had said previously, they do not accept the news. Even Peter who goes to the tomb only is left wondering and amazed.
Thank God that Jesus does not leave the disciple there. Thank God that Jesus does not leave us there either.
Alleluia! Christ is risen! Christ is risen indeed!
Yet, what we say about the events of Easter go beyond a body raised to life. After all, if it was just about a resuscitated body, we should be following Lazarus, since he was in the grave for four days! No, what we say about Easter is about what this resurrection means. What we say about Easter is what it says about the central meanings of our faith.
So, when we hear Peter preach in Acts 10, we hear that the resurrection signifies that Jesus “is the one ordained by God as judge of the living and the dead.” (Acts 10:42) Jesus who came to declare God’s message of love and forgiveness, Jesus who came to bring wholeness and unity, now sees us, views us, through that lens of grace and reconciliation.
For Paul when he speaks to the Corinthians, we hear that the resurrection signifies that as Jesus was raised from the dead, so we shall all be raised: “In fact Christ has been raised from the dead, the first fruits of those who have died. For since death came through a human being, the resurrection of the dead has also come through a human being.” (1 Corinthians 15:20-21) Death is not the end. In Easter we have the promise that we will have God’s life forever.
For Paul when he speaks to the Romans, the resurrection signifies that our old life, our old patterns of behavior, our sin, has been put to death, and we now live in God’s life: “Therefore we have been buried with him by baptism into death, so that, just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, so we too might walk in newness of life.” (Romans 6:4)
The resurrection signifies that God’s message of love and forgiveness cannot die, even when we seek to silence it. We cannot ignore that we fall short of how God calls us. And we also cannot ignore that God still loves us and uses us just as we are. In other words, Love wins!
So, let us declare this with a loud voice: Alleluia! Christ is risen! Christ is risen indeed!
When we say that Christ is raised, we say that injustice does not have the last word. God’s justice does. So let us live into and out of that justice.
When we say that Christ is raised, we say that violence and division do not have the last word. God’s peace and unity do. So let us live into and out of that peace and unity.
When we say that Christ is raised, we say that hatred and bitterness and shame do not have the last word. God’s love and grace and forgiveness do. So let us live into and out of that love and grace and forgiveness.
And finally, when we say that Christ is raised, we say that death does not have the last word. God’s life does. So let us live into and out of that life, knowing that it is a justice and peace and wholeness and love and grace and life that holds us now and always.
Alleluia! Christ is risen! Christ is risen indeed!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.