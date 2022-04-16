“I can’t breathe.”
On May 25, 2020, those three words burned their way into our consciences. They were some of the last words said by George Floyd in Minneapolis, as Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes.
Floyd’s death combined with too many others before and after him strengthened the call against the deaths of too many Black men at the hands of police. Floyd’s death with too many others rallied people across the nation — and indeed across the world — to shout out that Black Lives Matter, when too often our society treated them as if they did not.
“I can’t breathe.”
The scary thing about those words from George Floyd was that this was not the first time that those words had been heard.
On July 17, 2014, those same three words came from the mouth of Eric Garner in Staten Island, as he was handcuffed and in a prohibited chokehold by Officer Daniel Pantaleo. He repeated those words 11 times before losing consciousness and dying.
And how many others can we name whose last breath was taken away too soon? Ahmaud Arbery, Sandra Bland, Trayvon Martin, Breona Taylor, Orlando Castille, Jacob Blake, Stephon Clark, Rayshard Brooks, Tamir Rice, Michael Brown, Botham Jean, Elijah McLain, Daunte Wright, Andre Hill, Manuel Ellis, Alton Sterling. The list is becoming too many to name.
“I can’t breathe.”
I repeat these names, and I recount these stories, because they are all a part of this story of Holy Week.
When we contemplate the death of Jesus, we cannot speak of it without contemplating crucifixion. That cross we so casually wear as a necklace or on earrings was the cruelest form of a death penalty that the Roman authorities had devised. It was meant as a tortured death that could last days. This death did not happen from the nails in the wrists and feet. This death happened when the criminal being crucified had a harder and harder time breathing, pulling himself up for a breath. The crucified one died from a slow and steady suffocation. They died with their last words thought or said:
“I can’t breathe.”
Yes, the death of Jesus is about God’s love and forgiveness for us. But when considered in the light of George Floyd and Eric Garner and so many others, the death of Jesus is also about how God identifies the Divine Self with the victims of injustice and oppression. The death of Jesus shows that God walks with those victims, lives with those victims, and dies with those victims.
Thus, when we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus this Sunday on Easter, we have a stronger message to proclaim in light of what has been happening.
The resurrection means that injustice does not have the last word. God’s justice will win.
The resurrection means that hatred and racism does not have the last word. God’s love and God’s wholeness will win.
The resurrection means that death does not have the last word. God’s life will win.
So, on this Easter Sunday I invite you to proclaim the resurrection not just as a sign of forgiveness but also as a call to stand for justice, wholeness, peace and love.
Christ is Risen!
Christ is Risen Indeed! Alleluia!
