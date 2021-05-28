This week liturgical churches such as mine will celebrate Trinity Sunday, a Sunday that celebrates the mystery of the Triune God: Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.
Many pastors will try somehow to explain what we mean when we say that God is Three and yet somehow God is One. Many will use different images – from water to eggs to rainbows to clovers – to comprehend the Trinity. In the end, however, all these attempts fall short, and we are left with a mystery.
And that is where we should be: not understanding what the Trinity means, but standing in awe of the mystery that is God Alone.
But why is the Trinity important? Why is the Trinity foundational for our faith? We do not ask about how we understand the Trinity (because we can’t). Rather, we ask about what the Trinity says about God.
The early church fathers had a word for how the Trinity functions: perichoresis. It is a Greek word that means “running through” or even “a dance.” They said that each part of the Trinity dwells in and “runs through” each other part. The Father dwells in and runs through the Son and the Spirit. The Son dwells in and runs through the Father and the Spirit. The Spirit dwells in and runs through the Father and the Son. They are distinct, but they whirl around in a Unity that cannot be separated. Jesus says this in John 16: “Whoever has seen me has seen the Father …. Believe me that I am in the Father and the Father is in me.” (John 16:9,11)
What does this mean for us? We remind ourselves that we are made in the image of God. We are made in the image of this whirling, dancing, in-dwelling Trinity.
If God in essence is this inexpressible unity of community, then we too are called to be a community. We were not meant to live separate from one another. But in the image of the indwelling Trinity, we were meant to be one community, one people. We do not distinguish ourselves by our race, our gender, our sexual orientation, our nationality, or even our faith. Rather, we find our unity amidst our differences, living out the image of God placed within us.
If God in essence flows in and through the divine self, then we are called not into power struggles with one another, condemning each other as right/wrong, insider/outsider, saved/damned. Rather, we make space to give and receive from one another, just as God in essence does within the Trinity. We learn not just what it means to be with one another. We learn what it means to live in the greater unity of God.
If God in essence is this perichoresis, this dance, then we too are called into the dance and to invite others to the dance. Think about how our attitudes would change if we thought of church or faith or even life itself not as a duty but as a dance. Couldn’t that lighten your load? Wouldn’t that be an experience you and others would want to participate in? God in essence is dancing in the Trinity. So when Jesus prays that we also may be in God (John 17:21), he means that we are to dance with God and dance in God.
And in a week in which we recognized that George Floyd died one year ago, God as Trinity, as community, reminds us of our common call to justice. For when one part suffers, we all suffer.
And in a year in which we have been isolated by the pandemic, God as Trinity, as community, reminds us how important our connections with one another truly is.
So, celebrate the Trinity, the heart of our faith, and join the dance.
